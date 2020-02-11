Advertisement

When ABC told Bachelor Nation that they would expect turbulence, they should have taken the warning more seriously. After 24 seasons, The Bachelor 2020 is perhaps the most dramatic season in the franchise’s history. And although the group of women selected as a participant has certainly made things much more challenging for bachelor, Peter Weber, a lot of fault lies with the producers. It is not only speculated that a producer ends up at Weber, but there has been more production involvement than usual this season.

The Bachelor 2020 drama

An example of producers doing things that would cause deliberate drama for The Bachelor 2020 is none other than Chase Rice. He was invited to play on a one-to-one date, including Weber and Victoria Fuller. Without Weber’s knowledge, Rice and Fuller previously had a romantic bond. Fuller even claims that Rice was her boyfriend. Although Rice has a different story, it is clear that the couple had history together and that the producers exploited this history to create drama. But the most ridiculous incident that can be traced back to the producers is Champagne-Gate.

Champagne Gate

Although Champagne-Gate took place very early in The Bachelor 2020, the drama will not soon be forgotten. To summarize, Kelsey Weier brought a bottle of champagne from Iowa that she had kept since her last birthday. She explained it (probably on the encouragement of the producers) hoping to steal a special moment with Weber during the cocktail party. Coincidentally, producers (but probably intentionally) also expand other bottles of champagne. It wasn’t long before another participant, Hannah Ann Sluss, turned up Weier’s special champagne and claimed she didn’t know it was hers.

Fans have mixed opinions about whether Sluss didn’t really know she was popping Weier champagne. But one thing that Bachelor Nation agrees with is that the entire situation could have been completely avoided. If one of the producers had informed Weber or Sluss that the bottle of champagne was Weier, Champagne-Gate would never have happened. But because The Bachelor feeds on drama and produces drama reviews, it is clear why they have made an alternative choice.

Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier seemed to have gone beyond the drama

Fortunately, Sluss and Weier seemed to have passed Champagne-Gate. While Sluss once accused Weier of being a bully and Weier Sluss accused of being a manipulative princess, the couple seems to be playing nicely lately. Their decision to make fun has clearly served them well, as they have both achieved the last four. In fact, the couple now seems to be friends. Fans have noticed that they have shared a lot from heart to heart in the most recent episode. Moreover, when Weber came home with Sluss as his last choice for birth cities, Weier was the first to envelop her in a huge hug.

Fans were happy that the participants passed by earlier, but they had a lot to do with the Bachelor 2020 producers. They were irritated that the producers could not show how their friendship grew and evolved instead of setting it up as if it came from nowhere. “Lol they have come so far from champagne hole! Producers, you robbed us of the scene when they made up for it ??? Where is (the) female empowerment scene when this happened?!?! So unfair! So robbed!” Person on Instagram. “I wish we could have seen its development. I would like to see a bit of bondage between the ladies instead of all the hate,” another fan said.

Fans want to see more of the participants bind

Other fans echoed these thoughts. “I wish we could see more of the friendships instead of a quick, friendly glimpse of them arm in arm and less of the senseless drama. Like nicer and cooler conversations and not those who talk about the other women … sigh. The drama this season literally didn’t go at all, “wrote an Instagram user. “Agreed. If they are male participants, they always show that they get along well. Why can’t they show more women making each other stronger?!”, Another person drew together and quoted the differences between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Bachelor producers always put drama together for the cast

Although we understand why people are annoyed by producers, we are certainly not surprised. After all, the producers’ greatest concern is not the participants, but the show and the franchise. If that wasn’t the case, they might have intervened with Hannah Brown rather than engaged her with a famous cheater. Only time will tell what other drama they will cook or make worse for the rest of the season.

