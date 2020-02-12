UCC

The roar from somewhere deep in the mass of the body and dizziness in the madness after the game said it all.

Joint UCC captains Paddy O’Loughlin and Eoghan Murphy collect the trophy. Picture: INPHO / James Crombie

“Champions don’t die easily, boy,” was the cry. That this was delivered in a distinctive cork style shows us that UCC had won a 40th Fitzgibbon Cup, but it’s only a lap on the shore in terms of the proximity of IT Carlow for the first time.

The reigning champions have made it the hard way. If you score two goals in the first ten minutes of a final, you’re probably in trouble. Have a man sent if he is three points behind three minutes before the end and you are usually set for a world full of injuries.

UCC sent both punches. They followed DJ Carey’s historical side from the second to the 57th minute and still made it in the end. As they only had the slightest power to their semi-final defeat to DCU.

You can’t help but feel disappointed for the losers, not only for the excruciating nature of this defeat, but also for the fact that they now have the enviable difference that same year both the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon makers to have lost.

Outsiders, who came to this second date with fate, exploded into the back with the wind – more gusty than stormy – and fought like tigers to keep the Münster side in check for an apparent eternity.

In the end, it wasn’t enough. They lost Kilkenny’s Liam Blanchfiield in the first half due to an injury and could hardly afford to lose a man of such qualities. That this substitution, as it was, was its only change that brought all the games together, told a story in itself.

Carlow’s strategy was well signposted. Fourteen goals in the previous four games spoke for the ruthless influence of Kilkenny, manager Carey and his assistant Mick Dempsey, who had spent many years as Brian Cody’s right-hander.

It took their first three-pointer less than 90 seconds to get here, and like so much damage they would do in this opening quarter, it came straight into the throats of the UCC defense through a long and early delivery.

Bill Sheehan, Andrew Casey, Robert Downey and Michael O’Halloran UCC celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: INPHO / James Crombie

Seamus Casey got this and led a wagon train chasing attackers and forward to the gate when the ball fell on the lawn. Wexford attacker had somehow to swing the space and time, one leg against the Sliotar and send it deep into the net.

Not bad for a man who had an injury before being thrown in.

The dose was doubled five minutes later, with Kilkenny’s Blanchfield applying the shine after another “move” that owed everything to a similar simplicity. Blanchfield held on to his Achilles tendon as he drove off and half couldn’t stand it.

Nevertheless Carlow drove 2: 2 to the two points of the Cork team.

The shame for the Leinster team was that they started collecting the wides, and as UCC slowly but surely got to grips with the nature of the threat, it all added up to a 15-minute period in which Carey’s team failed to score ,

Cork’s growing security was evident in the growing influence of Darragh Fitzgibbon in midfield, but they were still fighting for every break and score. It caused a low score with the same nip-and-tuck scenario at the other end.

IT Carlow increased its lead from four points to six within a few minutes on restart, while the rest of the period turned into a crescendo like an exciting Hollywood thriller. You could see where it was going, the only question was whether the clock would beat UCC.

They seemed to be in trouble when Cork’s Niall O’Leary looked red for a late blow to Carlow’s Chris Nolan. Not so. Tom Kingston’s team has never missed a step. The next five points and the lead two minutes from the end were up to them before Carlow woke up for a late, desperate push.

The goalkeeper of Laois, Enda Rowland, shot in an injury-free time goal that was deflected for a point over the bar. As a side ball last ditch high and wide flew over the posts, the game was over. Another great day for UCC. Another blast for Carlow.

Goalscorer for UCC: S Conway (0-9, 0-7 exempt); S Kingston (0-4); D Fitzgibbon (0-2); M Kehoe and N Montgomery (both 0-1); P O’Loughlin (0-1 free).

Goalscorer for IT Carlow: S Casey (1-4, 0-4 freed); L Blanchfield (1-0); C Nolan (0-3); E Rowland (0-2 exempt); J Kelly and S Bergin (0-1 each).

UCC: S Hurley (Cork); D. Lowney (Cork), D. Griffin (Cork), P. Cadell (Tipperary); M. Coleman (Cork), P. O’Loughlin (Limerick), N. O’Leary (Cork); K. O’Dwyer (Tipperary), D. Fitzgibbon (Cork); R. O’Flynn (Cork), C. Boylan (Limerick), S. Conway (Kerry); R. Downey (Cork), S. Kingston (Cork), M. Kehoe (Tipperary).

Subs: N Montgomery (Waterford) for O’Flynn (34); M Halloran (Cork) for Kehoe (37); B Sheehan (Kilkenny) for Boylan (53); A Casey (Waterford) for Fitzgibbon (61).

IT Carlow: E Rowland (Laois); S. Reck (Wexford), S. Downey (Laois), F. Hayes (Tipperary); P. Delaney (Laois), J. Cleere (Kilkenny), N. Brassil (Kilkenny); R. Leahy (Kilkenny), L. Scanlon (Kilkenny); M. Harney (Waterford), C. Dunbar (Wexford), S. Bergin (Laois); C. Nolan (Carlow), L. Blanchfield (Kilkenny), S. Casey (Wexford).

Subs: R Higgins (Wexford) for Blanchfield (20).

Referee: J Owen (Wexford).