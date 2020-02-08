Advertisement

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The head of the University of Illinois Springfield plans to retire this year.

Chancellor Susan Koch announced on Friday that she would retire on June 30 and leave her position in 2011. She was also Vice President of the University of Illinois System.

Previously, she was an administrative clerk at Northern Michigan University and the University of Northern Iowa, where she began her career as a professor of community and public health.

Koch said it was a privilege to work with the university’s faculty, staff, and students for nine years. “

“I love the university and the community that my husband Dennis and I have had at home for almost a decade, and I am so proud of everything this young university has achieved,” Koch said in a statement.

The university was previously known as Sangamon State University and became part of the University of Illinois system in 1995.

System president Tim Killeen said Koch’s work will affect students for years.

“Susan’s leadership and persistence have enriched UIS’s academic performance, opened up new opportunities for students, expanded and beautified the campus, and laid the foundations for doing more,” said Killeen.

Plans to find Koch’s replacement have not yet been released.

