By Theodoros Mantis

In recent years, the state’s goal has been to promote Cyprus as an attractive investment destination and credible business center by attracting and establishing foreign companies on the island.

For these companies, the most important element for their development is the staff, as they need specialized staff to function properly in Cyprus.

This personnel is either already employed by companies with the relevant experience or their specialist area cannot be found on the local job market.

In many cases, these specialists come from countries outside the European Union.

Unfortunately, hiring these people is still a time-consuming process, with many demands from the Department for Registry Offices and Migration (Department for Companies with Foreign Interests).

This bureaucracy blocks many investors’ decision to relocate to Cyprus or to expand their business in Cyprus, thereby selecting other investment objectives.

The restrictions that apply to the number of third-country nationals who can hold the positions of a manager and a manager in a company of 5 and 10 people, respectively, pose significant negative problems because they cannot organize new investment plans.

An extension of the above restrictions can be specified, but is the result of time-consuming procedures.

It would be more advantageous if this figure were indicative and adjusted to the current number of employees in Cyprus and in the EU with an extension right in line with the confirmed future expansion of sales of companies with foreign interest or even on a percentage basis.

The mandatory criterion of EUR 171,000, according to which companies must transfer to Cyprus by bank transfer or other document to prove their intention or direct foreign investment on the island, does not guarantee that the money will not be paid out of the company’s account after registration ,

A call for proof of purchase of a building in the country or a long-term lease for a building (e.g. over two years), which can be regarded as sufficient proof of investment in the country, might be more extensive.

Another problem that needs to be improved is the understaffing of the Department for Enterprises with Foreign Civil Status Interests and the Migration Department, resulting in delays in completing the required procedures.

There is an urgent need to establish a horizontal communication mechanism for the relevant government agencies to enable an immediate exchange of information between them on the forms that companies must submit.

In this way, companies can bypass the complex and often repetitive, time-consuming document collection processes of the various government agencies involved.

In this context, it would make sense to set up a management committee with a supervisory function to allow foreign companies wishing to invest in Cyprus to supervise them.

However, in addition to the general simplification of procedures, a specific plan should be agreed that provides foreign companies with additional opportunities and incentives to demonstrate through their business plans that they intend to make large investments with high added value for the Cypriot economy.

All of the above are reasons to think, as many foreign companies are considering the complexity of existing procedures and the time it takes to consolidate them in Cyprus.

Therefore, all necessary measures should be taken to attract international investors and promote Cyprus as an attractive business location.

The author is Head of People Advisory, Payroll and Corporate Immigration Services from Ellinas finances PCL

