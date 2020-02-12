Advertisement

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan ticked another big box to complete their divorce … a judge signed an official parenting schedule.

As you may recall … things between the ex-couple got a little worse and led to a custody battle, but they did reach an agreement that pretty much divides their time with their 6-year-old daughter. Everly, right in the middle.

Channing and Jenna will share custody “according to a 2-2-5” parenting program that looks like this … Mom gets Everly Monday through Wednesday, Dad gets hers Wednesday through Friday and they change on weekends.

Due to their unpredictable work schedule, the two commit to using a coordinator for the parent plan to make minor adjustments the custody plans Should there be any problems.

As for the holidays … Channing and Jenna take turns every year and everyone can spend up to 10 days of exclusive summer vacation with Everly. The parents share the day on the child’s birthday … unless they agree to a joint celebration.

If there is any other complications … once again, the PPC has the authority to intervene and make a decision.

Despite the custody agreement, there are still a few remaining issues after the divorce … as Jenna legally wanted take her maiden name back as we reported first.

The 2 also negotiated a property contract … stay tuned.

