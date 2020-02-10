Advertisement

The Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers went their separate ways. The team announced Monday that Rivers would become a free agent next month. Rivers played with chargers for 16 years.

“After retiring somewhat from last season, we met again with Philip and his representatives to see how 2019 developed, to assess our future goals, to assess the current status of the list and to determine if there is a way that makes sense to both parties, ”Chargers CEO Tom Telesco said in a statement. “When we talked about different scenarios, it turned out that it was best for Philip and the chargers to turn the page on a really remarkable run.

“We agreed that a decision made long before the free choice would allow everyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020.

“I said before that Philip can still compete at a top starter level and will be your quarterback forever in a perfect world number 17. Obviously we live in an imperfect world where the only constant is change. I think Philip’s tremendous perspective, both in football and in life, has helped make a very complex situation clearer. ”

“I have been very grateful to the Spanos family and Chargers organization for the past 16 years,” said Rivers. “In everything you do, it is the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, coaches and teammates that will last forever, and that’s what I am for grateful.

“I never took it for granted to lead this team onto the field for 235 games. We had a lot of great moments, starting in San Diego and ending in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches only the best for the future.

This story is being updated. Update.

memory #ThankYouPhilip pic.twitter.com/4z2yUiuqrA

– Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers), February 10, 2020

