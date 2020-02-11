Advertisement

COSTA MESA, California >> Philip Rivers’s 16-year career with the Chargers has ended.

The franchise announced on Monday that Rivers will enter a free agency and not return to Los Angeles for the coming season. Managing Director Tom Telesco said in a statement that while going through different scenarios with Rivers, it became clear that it would be best for both “to turn the page on what really was a remarkable run.”

The future of Rivers in powder blue was the main storyline late in the season after the Chargers were eliminated from the late season. He said in the last few weeks that he was planning to play in 2020, even if that meant he was going to a different team.

The 38-year-old Rivers was emotional and reflected after the loss of 31-21 by the Chargers against Kansas City in the season finale. He acknowledged that it would be strange to be in a different uniform, but did not think it would be an adjustment.

Los Angeles made the playoffs in 2018, but this season was 5-11 with nine losses with one score. The seven-profit decline was the worst drop-off in the competition in 2019 and the second largest in franchise history. The 4,615 passing yards from Rivers were fourth in the competition, but his 20 interceptions were the third most and only once a couple high.

Rivers moved his family to Florida last month from their old home in San Diego. He shuttled between Orange County and San Diego headquarters since the franchise moved in 2017.

“I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the past 16 years,” Rivers said in a statement. “In everything you do, it’s the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and I am so grateful for that. We had many great moments, starting in San Diego and then ending in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best in advance. “

Rivers was fourth chosen by the New York Giants in the 2004 version, but traded to the Chargers in a day ticket for Eli Manning, who announced his retirement last month. Rivers then set 30 franchise records with the Chargers and was an eight-fold selection for the Pro Bowl. He also led the Chargers to the playoffs six times, but only twice since 2010.

His 224 consecutive start of the regular season are the second most among quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six quarterbacks that overshadow 50,000 career yards and his 397 touchdowns are sixth.

“I said before that Philip can still compete at a top start level and in a perfect world, number 17 is forever your quarterback. Of course we live in an imperfect world where the only constant change is,” Telesco said. “I think Philip’s great perspective, both when it comes to football and life, has helped to clarify a very complex situation. “

The chargers have many questions that need to be answered during the off-season as they prepare to relocate to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. They have the sixth choice in what appears to be a deep quarterback class, including Joe Burrow from LSU, Tua Tagovailoa in Alabama and Justin Herbert in Oregon. The announcement from Rivers comes two weeks before the NFL exploration begins in Indianapolis.

Los Angeles also has quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick under contract. Taylor is entering his 10th season and has 46 starts with Buffalo and Cleveland. Stick was selected in the fifth round last season.

In addition to Rivers, the other free agents of the Chargers include Melvin Gordon, tight Hunter Hunter, safety Adrian Phillips and fullback Derek Watt. Rewind Austin Ekeler is a limited free agent. Telesco said last month that he expects some flexibility from the salary limits when the free agency starts on March 18.

“There is only one Philip Rivers and we have been lucky enough to call him our QB1 for most of two decades,” said owner Dean Spanos. “We cannot thank Philip enough for the fact that he has done everything for everything and for the memories he has created that will last a lifetime.”

