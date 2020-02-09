Advertisement

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Kaila Charles scored 16 points in the 7 of 10 shootout and picked up eight rebounds to lead Maryland to a 79:50 win over Rutgers on Sunday, the Terrapins’ ninth straight win.

Stephanie Jones and Ashley Owusu each added 14 points for the Terps (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference) and Shakira Austin had 12. Owusu also had nine assists.

Maryland achieved 20 victories in the 17th season in a row.

Maryland forced sales with the first five owners of Rutgers and scored a 7-0 lead in just under three minutes. The Scarlet Knights scored the last six goals in the first quarter and ended with 25-17. A 12: 1 run in the middle of the second quarter gave the Terrapins a 44:26 lead.

Arella Guirantes led Rutgers (17-6, 7-5) with 15 points and Tekia Mack had 13.

The Scarlet Knights entered the game, held opponents with 54.2 points per game and shot 33.5%. Although Maryland only finished 3 out of 12 points in the fourth quarter, it achieved 43.6%. Rutgers was 34% with 18 sales, outperforming 10.

