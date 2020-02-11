Advertisement

It has recently been announced that Charles Michael Davis will join

the cast of NCIS:

New Orleans later in season 6. He plays special agent Quinton

Carter. Here is a look at Charles Michael Davis’ ability and how he became

famous.

The films and TV shows of Charles Michael Davis

Charles Michael Davis Mary Clavering / Young Hollywood / Getty Images

Charles Michael Davis made his acting debut in 2005

episode of the Noah’s Arc television series entitled “Don’t Mess With My

Man. This role led to an appearance on That’s So Raven as the character

Trevor in an episode entitled ‘Save the Last Dance’. Davis landed his first

recurring TV role in the Switched series

at birth. He played the character Liam Lupo for four episodes in 2011.

Davis debuted in the 2005 Battle Scars movie.

The actor’s career began to warm up in 2013 after he regularly became a series

The originals play the character Marcel Gerard from 2013 to 2018. Davis

then joined the cast of Younger as Zane Andrews. He stayed on the

series from 2017 to 2019. To the delight of his fans, his next stop will be NCIS:

New Orleans.

How Charles Michael Davis became an actor

Charles Michael Davis attends a screening at Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Davis talked about this during an interview with Mitra Ahouraian

his trip to Hollywood. He says he didn’t start

with the aim of becoming an actor. His early entertainment jobs were busy

modeling. Davis says he was exposed to acting after his agent sent him to one

Florida convention. Davis started modeling and acting during the convention

competitions. “When it was time for callbacks at the end of the game,

most of me were for acting, so I had to meet different agents from

New York and LA, “Davis told Ahouraian. “Then I seriously considered [acting]….

When I arrived in LA, I delved into acting. “

Charles Michael Davis’ work outside of acting

Charles Michael Davis in 2014 | Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

Davis has many credits as a producer and director. He made his TV directing debut with an episode of The Originals 2017 entitled ‘High Water and Devil’s Daughter’. The following year he directed a new episode of the series “What, Will, I, Have, Left.”

Davis told E! News that he wanted to direct an episode of The Originals since the beginning of his time in the show. He also said he was inspired to direct after Paul Wesley had directed an episode of The Vampire Diaries. “I became so curious,” Davis told E! News. “I got some tips, and then I started shading around season two, and then they gave [Joseph Morgan] an episode in season three and I watched and learned from Joe.”

The NCIS: New Orleans actor told E! News that sitting in the director’s chair was a “transition ritual” for him. “What I learned was to be a director, to be successful, you must have your own stamp, so you must have an opinion and be specific,” Davis said. “I have thought a lot about it and put imagination behind it, and I really thought of a number of things, so it was a kind of reflection of where I was in life, taking on this greater responsibility. I have to stand by and fight for it, you know? “

The net worth of Charles Michael Davis

From this writing, Charles Michael Davis has a net value of

$ 800,000, according to estimates from Celebrity Net Worth.

