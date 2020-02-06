Advertisement

The start of New York Fashion Week this year coincided, as often, with the annual AmFAR Gala in Cipriani Wall Street. I’m a, Matthew Lopez and Marc Glimcher were honored for their contributions to the mission of the non-profit organization to put an end to HIV and AIDS. During the cocktail hour, jewelry boxes for the night auction adorned the room. Julian Schnabel mingled in the neighborhood, just like Zac Posen, and one of Schnabel’s paintings was later also auctioned. Heidi Klum and Iman caught up and posed for photos.

Diplo was all in white and a matching cowboy hat as Padma Lakshmi took the stage to introduce the program and described the event as an “outpouring of beauty, fashion and goodwill” and noted that “the only real Charlie Puth is in the house. ” Anna Wintour introduced the first of the three honorees of the night, Matthew Lopez, who paused to reflect on his path from childhood to critically acclaimed playwright of the hit Broadway hit The Inheritance: “I am a small gay boy from Panama City, Florida.”

By Ryan Emberley / Getty Images.

Edward Enninful Iman introduced by saying that “she was always guided by the example of an inspiring sense of self and her own strength.” He told how at the beginning of her career, when she was told that there were lower rates for black models, she refused to accept them. Enninful was working on a Tommy Hilfiger campaign with her and David Bowie, and he said, “I just fell in love with them.”

“Because AIDS remains a terrible reality, we have to accept our goal tonight, not to shine,” Iman said as she entered the stage, “but to reaffirm our commitment to AmFAR.” She added: “The real brave one is AmFAR itself and of course all unsung souls who have fought with AIDS.”

Alexander Gilkes, the auctioneer who recently played a lifelike role in Uncut Gemstones took over those duties, but Klum took part in the serving when fellow models showed the jewelry offered. Although she seemed to enjoy the task, she said she wanted the gala to be stopped because it would mean that a cure had been found.

By Ryan Emberley / Getty Images. .

