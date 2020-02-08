Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for Season 2, Episode 12 from Charmed, “Must Know.”)

Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is willing to do whatever it takes to restore the Power of Three, but did she make a terrible mistake at the end of the episode of Charmed Friday?

In ‘Must Know’, Macy suspects that her dark side is preventing her witch forces from returning and goes to Abigael (Poppy Drayton) to rid her of her demons. In the process, Macy Parker learns alive, but she retains that fact from Maggie (Sarah Jeffery). And Abigael does what Macy wants, but she steals that firepower for herself and the Power of Three is still not restored after Macy has given up that part of herself.

While Macy loses hope, Harry (Rupert Evans) assures her it’s not too late and they’ll figure it out … and the two share a kiss! But it’s only in Macy’s head.

Here Mantock breaks down the big episode for her character and teases what is next.

Poor Macy.

Madeleine Mantock: I know? I was so broken. I remember seeing Liz Kruger one day in the production office. She approached me with great enthusiasm: “We are going to dismantle your demonic power” and my jaw hit the floor. I kind of said, “What? Why do you do that?” That is part of (Macy’s) reality that we have spent the entire first season teaching her and the public that it is good. We can accept it. We can use it forever. It is how you use it with your moral compass.

For me as an actor it was interesting to play. I loved being able to try to infiltrate the demon world and it was useful in some of our attempts to do the right thing. Ultimately, Macy has to make that sacrifice and is willing to do that. She says to Abigael: “You wouldn’t understand this.” She brings the sacrifice for the greater good. Because she wants to be more part of that sisterhood and reconnect with her sisters, she feels that it is a part of herself that she has to let go.

And it seems that she acts fairly quickly on that decision and goes to Abby, who is probably the last person she would like to give her life in her hands.

Exactly. And she proves why at the end of the episode when you see that she has stolen her power. I kind of like, “Of all the people to choose to disprove, and they’ll take it for themselves.” … It’s difficult, but ultimately it’s about sisterhood and so you have to do what you have to do to get together.

Macy is getting more and more desperate to get the Power of Three back, especially because she feels it’s her fault. Can you talk about the pressure she exerts on herself?

You see that moment when they hope (they have it back), and when it doesn’t happen and it keeps happening … You see, there’s a connection between Maggie and Mel, and when it hits her, it buzzes, and thus realizes she realizes that the problem must be her, something she has felt all her life and comes into this family and realizes that she has these sisters. She often felt like the outsider or the person who is different or not in harmony with sisterhood.

That’s why she chooses to take that pretty drastic step to get rid of her demon side, because she’s trying to assimilate and try to do what she feels she needs to do to make it work. It is a very heavy burden to hear that you are a Charmed and that you are the most powerful witches and that you must save the world. It is a great motivation to feel that you are the person that stands in your way.

Harry tries to assure her they will sort it out together, but how worried should we be about what she would do after her very drastic actions didn’t work here? What can she do next?

Of course we keep trying (to get the Power of Three back). It is a difficult moment for her to feel so vulnerable and such a failure and a complete loss that she apparently gave up that part of herself for nothing because it didn’t work. It is sad to be comforted by someone you used to comfort and now it is different because of all the feelings and all the things that have happened. It is a confusing moment.

And when you see what happens in Macy’s daydream … I took (the kiss) like an exploration, almost as if it was in slow motion and she gets up and thinks, “Okay, what if I kissed him? What would that be?” “I tried to explore that feeling because I went,” Is she desperate? Is it because emotions are so high? “

Speaking of that kiss, does that make Macy’s feelings for Harry even more complicated?

Surely. It is almost as if you have a penetrating thought about someone. You go, “Oh, what does that mean? Does that mean I want to do that? Does this mean these feelings are real? Do I have to act on them in real life?” Macy is a person who is so ignored and has spoken out of her own feelings for whatever reason – her upbringing or the way she has been in contact with other people so far – she does not know how to relate to other people what sounds like an easy way to put it, but I think we are investigating that. Now she starts this relationship with Julian and experiences more feelings and learns to communicate a little better.

Julian seems like a great guy, but he’s not Harry. Is there more to him than we have seen so far? Should we worry that Macy is so close to him?

(Laughs) Yes. The thing with Julian, and with many of our characters, the great thing is that there is a level of ambiguity or duality. With Macy, the demon side, she was never necessarily quite right. Everyone has the potential to do bad things. The interesting thing is why. And Julian’s why is actually very cool. When we meet him and he and Macy go to Aspen, he shares a bit of his childhood and the trauma he has experienced and his story of origin is closely linked to that event.

Then Macy decides not to tell Maggie Parker. While Maggie talked about going further and Jordan texting played a role, Macy didn’t want to tell her before. What influence does this have on the relationship of the sisters?

It’s one of those things. Strangely enough, I said to director Jeff, “I think I’ve already decided I’m not going to share it with her, because when she sees Parker in that cell and sees that he lives, it’s like,” Oh, no, he is still there. Nothing good has ever come of you. ” “You see the sadness and frustration he brings to Maggie’s life, and as her big sister, I don’t know if I would ever have thought about giving her that letter. I know I have to pretend to cut us off but it is that thing (where) that you think you know better or you think you know what the other needs, which is funny about a character like Macy because she often doesn’t really know what is best for herself. Making decisions for her sister is irresponsible and not very thoughtful.

We tackle that. We actually have a really great episode coming in which we are put into a situation where all the things that we have kept secret, even to ourselves, have to come to light and under fairly strict time constraints and it is really an interesting few scenes where we put it have to spill at each other without restrictions.

