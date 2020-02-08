Advertisement

Check out the clips and filmmaker interviews of the nine nominees for this year’s Oscar for Best Picture below.

The winners of this year’s Oscars will be announced on Sunday February 9th at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

“Ford v Ferrari”

Produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold

In the 1960s, the CEO of Ford Motor Company was rejected by a bid from Italian car maker Ferrari and classified as so humiliated that he decided to build a supercar that could beat Ferrari in a car race that had been dominated for years: the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ford spent immeasurable millions on the effort and failed in 1964 and 1965. In 1966, they decided to make one last attempt with the team of car artist Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and legendary driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale).

A rousing crowd-puller, Ford v Ferrari is both a buddy film and a visceral story about the dangers of racing when drivers push themselves and their cars to a place where only victory or disaster can occur.

In addition to a nomination for the best picture, the film also received nominations for film editing, sound mixing and editing.

“When a movie is on, you end up being very grateful to all the people who worked on it because it’s hard work,” said Damon to Tracy Smith, Sunday Morning correspondent.

“Like assembling a racing car and winning Le Mans, right?” asked Smith.

“Exactly. Unless we don’t risk our lives!”

In this scene Miles and his GT40 are in the zone:

Ford v Ferrari / It’s a perfect lap scene from

MovieTime on

Youtube

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to get together in a dark movie theater and see a story about friendship,” said Damon. “It’s a nice thing to be born now.”

Damon and Bale in “Ford v. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

Produced by Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 book “I Heard You Paint Houses”, Martin Scorsese’s epic story of power, loyalty and corruption plays the killer Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), who is taken under the wing of The Crime Boss in a familiar horse environment in Philadelphia, Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) becomes the virtual adjutant of Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Over the course of several decades (and with the help of CGI effects that distort the actors), the film’s 3.5-hour duration explores the seemingly limitless ability of people to practice or betray loyalty, even to those closest to them stand, and experience the painful personal cost of corruption.

Scorsese’s technical mastery is undeniable, and the film’s timing details are exceptional. But the main selling point is the remarkable cast and space that directors De Niro, Pesci and Pacino give to showcase their stuff.

In this scene, Ray Romano demonstrates the value of a really good lawyer and introduces De Niro with an introduction to his cousin (Joe Pesci), a mob.

The Irishman – Tough Guys scene from

YOLOBOYD02EDITS on

Youtube

Pacino described his first experience with Scorsese and said to “Sunday Morning” correspondent Lee Cowan: “You are without a network and you don’t care because you can do everything because you somehow know that he is the network. He will to do.” Take care of yourself. Whatever you do – go in this direction, in this direction – you are safe. “

Cowan asked, “Do you share the feeling that this is one of the best things you have ever done?”

“I mean, I always knew it would be a special thing no matter what happened in terms of the response,” said De Niro. “That we all create something and do something together. It would be something special, no matter what. You can’t take that from us. That’s all. It will get a good reaction? It is even better.”

“The Irishman”: Scorsese, Pacino and De Niro finally together

The film was awarded 10 Oscar nominations.

“Jojo Rabbit”

Produced by Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley

Charlie Chaplin and Mel Brooks didn’t think much of mocking Adolf Hitler. As New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi told Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith, “I think that comedy in history has been the most powerful weapon for commenting on society and issues. And dictators, kings and kingships hate to hear about you to make fun of. ” You know, when people make jokes about them, they get bananas. “

The restorative power of humor to combat nihilism is evident in Waititi’s shrill yet poignant World War II satire, based on Christine Leunen’s novel “Caging Skies”, in which a 10-year-old Hitler youth (played by Roman Griffin Davis) deals with his imaginary friend, Hitler himself (played by Waititi). But Jojo’s young eyes widen when he finds out that his mother Rosie (played by Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson) is connected to a resistance movement – and is home to a young Jewish refugee (Thomasin McKenzie, from “Leave No Trace”). in a hidden room in her house.

In this scene, Hitler talks to Jojo, who fears that he will be washed out of the Hitler Youth:

JOJO RABBIT | “Be the Rabbit” Clip | FOX Searchlight by

SearchlightPictures

Youtube

As Leunens wrote about the adaptation of her book, “Taika took the courageous step of making Hitler an imaginary” friend “, and although it is funny in Taika’s films, the laughs are never free. Based on the countless pictures in which Hitler wooing the admiration of children As part of the indoctrination process, it was a risk that I was glad he took it in. “

From critics who questioned the appropriateness of joking about Nazis, Waititi said to “Sunday Morning”: “I would be worried if nobody criticized my film. If everyone liked it, I would know that I was made a terrible movie. ” safe, mediocre film. ”

Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson on “Jojo Rabbit”

“Jojo Rabbit” received six Oscar nominations.

“Joker”

Produced by Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Joker” is an origin story for the archenemy of Batman and is different from other comic films. Instead, it’s a dark and pessimistic character study of an unhappy soul that craves applause and doesn’t mind if it’s from a mob willing to burn Gotham. Director Todd Phillips and his co-screenwriter Scott Silver were inspired by dramas like Sidney Lumet and Martin Scorsese from the 1970s – urban allegories of crime and corruption that characters like Al Pacinos Sonny in “Dog Day Afternoon” and Robert De in the Spellbound Niros Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver” becomes a mythical antihero.

Joaquin Phoenix maintains his position as one of the best actors on the market, and he brings a lot of pain and confusion to his performance when Arthur Fleck, a clown and up-and-coming comedian who was abused as a child, takes seven prescription medications and gets involved an aid advises social workers and is plagued by “negative thoughts”. Violence occurs.

A scene after his first murders is particularly powerful, in which Fleck “dances” to music that apparently only he can hear. (Score by Oscar candidate Hildur Guðnadóttir.)

Joker – Bathroom Dance Scene (Full HD) | Joaquin Phoenix | Arthur stain dancing by

CineMojo a

Youtube

With more than a billion tickets sold, “Joker” is the best-deserved R-rated film ever. It won the grand prize at the Venice Film Festival last year, probably for what it wasn’t (superheroes clashing with malefactors) and what it was. It leads all other films this year in Oscar nominations at 11.

While some have “jokers” criticized for glorifying a nihilistic murderer, others have praised it as a story of mental illness and the cost of a society that doesn’t properly deal with it.

Joaquin Phoenix: The 60-minute interview

“I described it as a Rorschach test,” Phoenix said to “60 minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper. “It says something about the person looking at it and what they think. It’s really rare for a film to have this effect on people. In a way, I welcomed it (the controversy).”

“Little woman”

Produced by Amy Pascal.

The often-filmed novel by Louisa May Alcott about the four sisters from March who grew up in New England during the civil war is filled with precious details and costumes from the era. The adaptation of the author and director Greta Gerwig also plays with conventions by changing the timeline of the story and using flashbacks to relieve the tension between the siblings, the romantic longings and disappointments of women and the professional growth of the main character Jo (played) underline by Saoirse Ronan) as she built her career as a writer.

“Jo March was such a beacon for so many women of different generations,” said Gerwig “Sunday Morning” correspondent Rita Braver. “Everyone from Simone de Beauvoir to Patti Smith to J.K. Rowling loved Jo March because she wanted to be bigger than the world would allow.”

In this scene, Jo and Laurie (Timothée Chalamet) decide to dance outside of a dance:

LITTLE WOMEN Clip – Dance over

Sony Pictures Entertainment on

Youtube

Gerwig was inspired by Alcott’s historic home in Concord, Mass. And said to Braver: “To be here and to actually be in the presence of her room and her books and the things she touched is incredibly meaningful, and it is made me feel like I could make her film. “

The enduring classic “Little Women”

The film received a total of six Oscar nominations.

“Marriage story”

Produced by Noah Baumbach and David Heyman.

The acting of Oscar nominees Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern as well as Ray Liotta and Alan Alda is unique in Noah Baumbach’s drama of the breakup of the marriage and the painful aftermath of husband and wife, child. and an extended family trying to live a life that is changed forever.

In this Netflix video feature, Baumbach describes the intimate opening sequence of “Marriage Story,” in which Nicole and Charlie explain what they love about each other – the big and small things that spurred their young boy’s attraction, marriage, and parenting. The irony: these love jobs are an exercise led by a mediator who helps the couple separate.

Marriage story The opening sequence | Netflix from

Netflix on

Youtube

It’s like a laudation for a relationship that has died. But as we learn in the course of the film, emotions, although raw, can never be completely separated.

The film received six Oscar nominations.

“1917”

Produced by Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall

“1917”, nominated for 10 Academy Awards, is a World War I adventure in which two British troops have to go through no man’s land to warn the commanders who are preparing to attack the Germans in order to march into a trap , With 1,600 fatalities, Lance Corporals Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay) are alone in deserted land with craters and booby traps to stop the British attack.

In this scene, Schofield enters a burning village:

1917 Exclusive film excerpt – Blazing City (2020) | Film clips coming soon from

Film clips will follow shortly

Youtube

Director Sam Mendes (Oscar winner for “American Beauty”) told “CBS This Morning” that the film was inspired by World War I stories told by his grandfather, who was a 17-year-old who was enrolled in, among others a message carrier. “That was one of the things he was asked for because he was very small, five and a half feet. And the fog was six feet in the no man’s land in winter, so they sent him messages so that the enemy would not put him over the Can see fog tip. “

His grandfather never spoke of his war successes until he was in the seventies when Mendes heard them as a child. “It was, in a way, his story. It wasn’t mine that I wanted to tell. Only later, after making films and starting to have the courage to write my own, did I think that was the story that I did wanted to tell. “he said.

“1917” is a journey that “really stretches you,” says star George MacKay

The film was designed so that it could be played in real time, as if it were shot in a single shot (although skillful editing and computer magic mix sequences). The experienced cameraman Roger Deakins was nominated for the 15th time (he won for “Blade Runner 2049”). ).

“I wanted the audience to experience these two hours just like the characters,” said Mendes to “CBS This Morning.” “I wanted them to feel every second, do every step of the journey with the characters, and feel the physical difficulties of the journey.”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Produced by David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino.

Quentin Tarantino’s latest film is a dazzlingly produced Los Angeles story in the late 1960s when the studio system collapsed and the film and television industry desperately sought to attract a more youthful audience. International filmmakers like Roman Polanski, who directed the horror film “Rosemary’s Baby”, “were the hot news. TV westerns like” Bounty Law “with Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) were on the way out.

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” captures the troubling changes in Hollywood that are due to the experience of Dalton, who sees his career stagnating, and that of his buddy, stunt double, and gofer cliff (Brad Pitt). The two are trying to find their way in the changing entertainment landscape, and this change could be caused by the hot new director who moved in next door – that is, if the Manson family members who are keen on bloodshed don’t reach them first ,

The film, which was awarded 10 Oscar nominations, indulges in the dense dialogue, the nostalgic glamor of Lametta Town and the violence that breaks out in a piece of revisionist history and, as the title suggests, does not offer a kind of fairytale happy ending for the unfortunate soul fried with a flame thrower).

In this clip, Dalton forgets his lines during a scene – a sign that his alcohol consumption could overreach him – and then takes him out of himself (and his trailer). Voice alert: It’s a Tarantino film.

Rick Dalton Forgets His Line Scene – Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Movie Clip (HD) by

Simple man on

Youtube

In an interview at the Irish Film Institute, Tarantino said: “I liked the idea of ​​dealing with the city as early as 1969. I have a memory of what it was like back then. I mean, it’s more a memento than a journalistic report. And then I also liked the idea of ​​making a film about Hollywood, about a time in Hollywood where there is now enough time that not so many people remember it, if I had made this film ten years ago previously, most of the critics would have been from that period, and that is no longer the case today. “

Here Tarantino and diCaprio talk to Vanity Fair about their inspirations for the main character of the film:

Leonardo DiCaprio & Quentin Tarantino once failed in Hollywood’s main character

Vanity Fair on

Youtube

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” is available on demand and on Blu-ray and DVD and can be streamed via Amazon. iTunes. Vudu and Youtube

“Parasite”

Produced by Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho.

A penniless family comes up with a brilliant plan: turn a wealthy family into an employee service so that they can enjoy the monetary security of their beautiful home, far from the underground hut in which they live. It helps that the wealthy park clan is vain and gullible and can’t see the truth behind the new tutors, the new chauffeur, or the new housekeeper.

But what starts out as a comedy about class suddenly becomes terrible when director Bong Joon Ho (“Snowpiercer”) turns expectations of the genre upside down. “Parasite” is an invigorating piece of cinema with twists, shocks and blood (yes, this house is indeed a dream).

In this scene, “Kevin” introduces his sister “Jessica” as an art teacher for Mrs. Park’s son.

The film, which won the highest prize at the Cannes Film Festival last year, has won six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The ensemble was recognized as the best cast in a movie at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“This class conflict, or we can call it the polarization of the rich and the poor, is a global problem and something that is also happening in Korea,” Bong told the Hollywood reporter. “I think it’s a director’s job to try to reflect the time he or she lives in. …

“It was a great place to start. The film deals with this issue of income inequality, but it’s also a crime thriller and a black comedy. It’s a genre film, so I would say you will find a lot of fun and cinematic stuff in it. ” the film too. “

