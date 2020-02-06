Advertisement

Check out the clips and interviews with the five nominees for this year’s Oscar for Best Actor.

The winners of this year’s Oscars will be announced on Sunday February 9th at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Banderas, who won the Best Actor Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, gives a subtle performance as a director who believes he can no longer control himself, who retires because he feels the increasing physical deprivation of age and who turns to the past by delving into and regretting memories as he enters the last act of his life.

Banderas is great as a deputy to director Pedro Almodóvar (with whom he has worked several times over the past 40 years) who conjures up a story that is ultimately positive and unequivocal as his protagonist focuses on the aging of the world body (the artistic one Can defeat will) and the power of memory (which can save him).

In an interview with Stephen Colbert in CBS’s “The Late Show”, Banderas spoke about how his heart attack in 2017 caused him to express his feelings more freely. “Everything made me cry,” he said. “I’m not a screamer, believe me. But since then it has been almost as if someone had peeled my skin off. Everything was rougher. Pedro Almodóvar saw that and said to me: ‘Don’t try to hide it. Show Please in the figure, because I felt like I was in all this pain and isolation. ‘

“So, you know, we actors, we just suck on everything around us. And that was kind of a good experience. I know that a heart attack is a terrible thing, especially if you don’t survive it, of course! But it could be a good thing. In fact, it was one of the best things that ever happened in my life because it taught me so much about myself. ”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” tells of the troubling changes that took place in Hollywood in the late 1960s when the studio system collapsed and the film and television industry desperately sought to attract a more youthful audience. Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), the fading star of the canceled western television series “Bounty Law”, dreams of making the transition to film. And if he gets a job, every shot, every shot can mean a career or a death.

In the following scene, Dalton plays a western villain who holds a young kidnapped girl (Julia Butters) as a ransom. DiCaprio plays a wonderful actor who improvises and tries to judge how much is too much when portraying an evil character. In the end he gets what every actor has to long for.

DiCaprio, an Oscar winner for “The Revenant” (he had received four more actor nominations), told Variety that in preparation for the film with Tarantino, he opened the careers of three notable television and b-film actors The 1950s and 60s: Ty Hardin (“Bronco”), Edd Byrnes (“77 Sunset Strip”) and Ralph Meeker (“Kiss Me Deadly”). “When we got used to Ralph Meeker, I began to obsessively watch his work because he was vulnerable and sensitive and had a kind of pathos in his work that I thought Rick had the potential to do in his own career to be able to imitate. ” I think we both decided together that Rick’s work has a certain depth. If he tries hard and reaches deep, he can do a great job. “

DiCaprio also asked about a scene where he (intentionally) screwed up a shot while filming a western, and forced Rick Dalton to repeat the scene halfway. Tarantino shot it both with and without a break: “And when we made it with the stunner, it was so amazing that we will use it, of course,” the director told Variety.

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Adam Driver Charlie, a theater director who opposes the idea that his wife Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), an actress, was entitled to act in Noah Baumbach’s dramaturgy about the breakup of a marriage and the ugly psychological wounds that divorce Reasons to leave him. But he’s also barely aware of the immeasurable rage boiling beneath the surface when he thought that her child is now being split between two parents on two shores …

… up to this scene, in which Charlie and Nicole have the confrontation that basically causes every easy and disagreement they have felt during their married life, every rationalization for bad behavior and the unpleasant decision whether it is a ” Winner “and a” winner “are” losers “in a divorce case. The technically and emotionally difficult, 11-page scene was shot over two days. The powerful appearances of Driver and Johansson made the scene the center of the emotional struggle between their characters.

Driver, who received his first Oscar nomination for Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” last year, told Variety that the fight scene was “claustrophobic” because it was just a camera and a lot of people in a small room. It felt like Theater on – for this group of people, it felt like theater, and the subject of theater and performance is also a topic that is used throughout the film anyway … the ritual of a divorce, you make a kind of performance, absorb human moments , writing them down and turning them into weapons, showing them to a judge to make a decision – this is a good thing for this scene. “

In this interview with Stephen Colbert in CBS’s “The Late Show”, Driver called the film “a love story about divorce”:

“Marriage Story” can be streamed at Netflix

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

In this genesis for Batman’s archenemy, a dark character study of how a damaged soul can rebuild to an even greater extent, Joaquin Phoenix (who was previously nominated three times for “Gladiator”, “Walk the Line”) and “The Master” ) maintains his position as one of the best actors in the world. As Arthur Fleck, a victim of child abuse, he brings effective pain and dislocation into his portrayal. His sad job as a clown only prepares him for further humiliation. Fleck feels depressed by a society where violence and nihilism prevail, but is not enthusiastic about the fight against violence and nihilism, and even ignores the opportunity to help a young woman when she is molested by idiots on a train becomes. But when her attention turns to him, his will to strike suddenly has no limits. Like Batman, he becomes a vigilante whose actions encourage a mob to burn Gotham.

A scene after Fleck’s first murders is particularly powerful, in which he “dances” to music that apparently only he can hear. The scene in which he hides in a bathroom was without a script. A song by composer Hildur Guðnadóttir had been sent to director Todd Phillips the day before, and so Phoenix improvised a dance that meant his metamorphosis into a new, terrifying personality. (Not surprisingly, Guðnadóttir was also nominated for an Oscar for the best original score.)

“There were times when I really felt for him,” Phoenix said to Anderson Cooper in “60 minutes.” “And there were times when I was disappointed and repelled by his behavior, right? And I liked that.

Joaquin Phoenix: The 60-minute interview

“I think people often feel like me and I express some of my own experience through the character. I think it’s the opposite,” said Phoenix. “I think it’s because the characters often have these lives and experiences that are so alien to me that it breaks my heart.”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

As Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina, Jonathan Pryce received his first Oscar nomination in Fernando Meirelles’ story of conversations between the future Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI. (Best Supporting Actor nominee Anthony Hopkins), a conservative who reveals that he intends to withdraw from his position as Holy See leader. In a time of scandal in the Catholic Church, the move is groundbreaking and can harm (or heal) the Vatican.

In this scene, Bergoglio argues against Benedict, who breaks the papal tradition of remaining in his position until death:

Pryce, a Tony award winner whose film credits include “Brazil,” “Something Evil Comes This Way,” “Evita,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” and “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” confer his role as a man of faith, whose questioning of the political functions of the church challenges its appreciation of the majesty of the divine, as represented by the history and rituals of the church.

The similarity of the stage and film actor’s veteran to Pope Francis had not gone unnoticed: “The day he was appointed Pope, the Internet was full of images in which we both recognized the similarity,” Pryce told the correspondent “Sunday Morning “Tracy Smith. “Even one of my sons called and said, ‘Papa, are you the Pope?'”

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce on “The Two Popes”

Other Oscars 2020:



For more information:

