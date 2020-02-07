Advertisement

Below are clips and interviews with the five nominees for this year’s Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

The winners of this year’s Oscars will be announced on Sunday February 9th at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Fred Rogers, an ordained minister and puppeteer, became an icon of the American television landscape as the host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on public television, which ran for three decades. “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” tells of a journalist (played by Matthew Rhys) hired to interview the children’s television star and how his encounters with Rogers change his own life, forcing him to ask questions thinking about family responsibility and forgiveness and acceptance.

A Nice Day In The Neighborhood Movie Clip – Are You A Hero? (2019)



Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner (for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump”), told Gayle King’s “CBS This Morning” that it was a challenge, despite playing several real characters throughout his career Playing Fred Rogers because he was “a very, very public person”. And everyone has an idea of ​​what Fred is like, what Fred was like, the secrets behind Fred. (The moment I said yes) I started to sweat at night …

“The horror that comes with this is that … you want to end up in a place that people recognize as true human behavior, whether you’re playing someone who is real or someone who isn’t,” he said. “And if it’s not authentic, you’re actively lying in an art form that is supposed to hold up the mirror of nature.”

Tom Hanks: Playing Mister Rogers was “scary”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Pope Benedict XVI Says Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina (the man he wants to replace in the papacy): “You know, there is a saying that God corrects a pope by presenting another pope to the world, see my correction.” Benedict’s decision, Retiring in 2013 instead of staying in position until his death has stunned the world and shaken the Catholic Church. It also opened the door for a conservative pope to invite a more liberal (and, in the eyes of some church elders, more explosive) leader at a time when the church was suffering from scandals that would question many if not their belief in God, then their belief in God’s disciples.

Fernando Meirelles is not only a silent meditation on the transfer of power in one of the most traditional institutions in the world, but also the two-hander with Anthony Hopkins as the best supporting actor and Jonathan Pryce as the best Oscar nominee as an actor as Bergoglio. is a thoughtful portrayal of a friendship between two unlikely companions, whose backgrounds, political ideologies and aspirations could not be more different, but which nevertheless have found common ground based on music, pizza, soccer and faith.

In this scene Benedikt discusses his resignation with Bergoglio:

The Two Popes: Resignation: Anthony Hopkins & Jonathan Pryce





Hopkins, 82, told Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith that he took on the role with a deeper appreciation of the belief that arose after the end of alcoholism. “I was, let’s say, an unbeliever. There is nothing wrong with that. I didn’t believe in anything. Except that I had a lot of mental and emotional pain, I drank too much and all that stuff.” 44 years ago, a conversation about God with someone from AA exercised more than willpower to achieve sobriety. Was it a divine intervention? “It’s a very, well, it’s a loaded word. Yes, I think it was,” said Hopkins.

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce on “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

As Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa, a charismatic union leader who became an obstacle to ambitious gangsters who wanted to leave the union pension funds, Al Pacino brings an abundance of charisma, abuse and pride to his colorful performance. The film records his friendship with the mob hit Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) and Sheeran’s tragic betrayal of Hoffa.

In this scene with Joe Pesci (Philadelphia’s chief Russell Bufalino), Hoffa opposes the crowd’s demand not to re-run for the union president – a position that has fateful consequences:

This is my union Al Pacino and Joe pesci scene from the Irish





When asked by “Sunday Morning” correspondent Lee Cowan what the audience would get from Scorsese’s story, Pacino (an Oscar winner for “Scent of a Woman”) replied: “People feel something. It’s hard to say what it is, but you feel it. It works in that sense. And you don’t even know why. “

“The Irishman”: Scorsese, Pacino and De Niro finally together

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

The character of Philadelphia gangster Russell Bufalino is a far cry from the hot-headed Tommy DeVito in “Goodfellas”, for whom Joe Pesci won an Oscar. His bufalino is a calming influence, a dignified elder who is honored (and envelopes with cash), and a clever, instructive mentor for Robert De Niro’s killer Frank Sheeran, who carries out his uncontested orders to murder in mob code, of course – all the more so creepy.

Pesci has been absent from the screens for too long, and “The Irishman” is his reluctance and almost paternal way of practicing favors or revenge, the linchpin of all the other characters’ relationships.

The Irishman (2019) Scene 9/10 It's what it is





Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

In Quentin Tarantino’s lively replica of the changing film and television industry in the 1960s (and a revisionist history of the Manson family murders), Brad Pitt plays Cliff Booth, the stunt double and all-round man of the right hand, television and Film faded star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). Booth’s years in the industry may have worn him out, but they haven’t tarnished his friendship with the man in whose shadow he is walking.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Cliff drops Rick | Movie clip





Pitt told Esquire magazine: “(W) We all grew up with the narrative of the lead actor and his stuntman. This relationship and craft. I mean, there are epic stories about these duos: Burt Reynolds had Hal Needham. Steve McQueen had Bud “Ekins. Kurt Russell had his husband. Harrison Ford had his. These men had been partners for decades. And it’s something that isn’t the same in our generation as the parts became more agile.”

This is Pitt’s fourth Oscar nomination (after “Twelve Monkeys”, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Moneyball”). He has already won the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe for his appearance.



