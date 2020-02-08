Advertisement

Below are clips and interviews with the five nominees for this year’s Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The winners of this year’s Oscars will be announced on Sunday February 9th at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Kathy Bates, an Oscar winner for “Misery” (and previously nominated for “Primary Colors” and “About Schmidt”), became a bomb in the US for her performance as Bobi Jewell, mother of a security guard who is wrongly suspected Federal Government to place, 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, awarded in Clint Eastwoods “Richard Jewell”.

In this scene, Bobi speaks at a press conference about the FBI and the media’s systematic persecution of her and her son. Bates’ swaying voice reveals her character’s vulnerability – a “civilian” who is not known to the public – and an anger she could not recognize.

RICHARD JEWELL – film excerpt – press conference





Bates told Deadline how she researched the role by meeting with Bobi: “We sat and talked for two or three hours and I recorded her voice. We went through the script and she corrected a few things. She tore off a couple of times, she was very determined and gave me the Vanity Fair article Marie Brenner wrote that the film was based on. Bobi looked very different then, she was taller than me, so I felt good ,

“At some point I said, ‘I just want to do the right thing for you, Bobi.’ And almost like a little girl, she said, ‘Well, just be me.’ And I thought, “Oh God, if that were true, I would have 15 Academy Awards now.” As an actor, I had to create a character from Bobi, otherwise it would have been a robot. You can’t just go inside and try to imitate someone. ‘”

“Richard Jewell” will be available on streaming services from March 3rd and on VOD, Blu-ray and DVD from March 17th.

Laura Dern, “Marriage History”

When Nora Fanshaw, the top-class divorce lawyer who tries to help Scarlett Johansson’s Nicole to dissolve her marriage, Laura Dern brings along a great mix of maternal concern and feminist outrage. Dern has been nominated twice for Oscars (for “Rambling Rose” and “Wild”) and has received much attention for her sensational monologue on motherhood, in which she sets out the inequality with which women face the divorce court (a speech, in who deals with them) a rather blasphemous attitude towards Mary and God). But she’s even better in trials involving the lawyer (Ray Liotta) for Nicole’s upcoming ex-husband Charlie (Adam Driver).

Marriage story – In the courtroom





After reading the screenplay by author-director Noah Baumbach for the first time, Dern said to “Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith: “I called Noah, got his voicemail, and cried into his device for about 10 minutes.”

But she could add even more emotional intensity to her performance; Some of the film’s lawyer’s scenes were filmed at the same law firm where Dern met with her own lawyer in 2012 when she filed for divorce papers against musician Ben Harper.

Sunday profile: Laura Dern

Dern’s “Marriage Story” appearance won her the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

In Taika Waititi’s comedy “Jojo Rabbit”, a 10-year-old boy, Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) tries to understand the last days of the Nazi regime – and discovers his mother’s secret resistance work. Rosie (Scarlett Johansson), a woman who lives in desperate circumstances and tries to protect her child from the dangers that less naive eyes can see.

In this scene, Rosie and Jojo (accompanied by his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler, played by Waititi) discuss the war around the dining table with a plate of food, which – as we will soon learn – has a different, surprising goal.

JOJO RABBIT | "This Table is Switzerland" Clip





Johansson received her first Oscar nomination for “Jojo Rabbit” this year – actually her first two (she is also nominated for best actress for “Marriage Story”), and she shows both a flair for slapstick and a touching bond with hers young partner.

She told “Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith that her “Avengers” colleague Chris Hemsworth told about the “Jojo” script, which he said was one of the best he had ever read. “I fell in love with the character of Rosie so much,” said Johansson. “It’s very rare that you feel that way when you read something you fall in love with.”

Smith asked Johansson, “You have ancestors who died in the Holocaust. Did you have any concerns about making a comedy about Nazis?”

“I never thought about the film as such,” she replied. “I think it’s really a very triumphant story. And such a Valentine’s Day for single mothers and independent women.”

Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson on “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the classic by Louisa May Alcott shows different and often competing plot lines for each of the four March sisters, which are told in the “present” and in retrospect. As a young Amy, Florence Pugh juggles both the pressure to marry and her own ambition to become an artist – goals that a trip to Paris can either favor or lead to cruel disappointment.

In this scene Amy expresses her own ideals and the financial considerations she made when marrying Laurie (Timothée Chalamet).

LITTLE WOMEN Clip – Economic Proposition





Pugh (who also did a great job in last summer’s horror movie “Midsommar”) portrayed Amy as one of the more level-headed girls of March. Avoiding a point of view that would be too anachronistic for a mid-19th century story, she still manages to portray Amy as a wanton figure who cannot be defined by a man’s mistakes. Amy is also less fragile and selfish than in other film versions of the Alcott book. “I’m always in love with cheeky kids,” Pugh told the Hollywood reporter. “Every single movie that contains a brat is as follows: ‘It would have been so much fun to play it.’ But it was so exciting to go through the book and find that this woman is indeed so intelligent and realistic. She has a brain to herself. “

In this interview with Stephen Colbert in CBS ‘”The Late Show”, Pugh spoke about how she works with an actor legend, Meryl Streep, and how she, despite her efforts to keep her composure, geeked:

Florence Pugh has seen another side of her "Little Women" co-star Meryl Streep





Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

In addition to her acclaimed appearance this year as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” Margot Robbie (previously nominated for best actress for mockumentary “I, Tonya”) skilfully performs as Kayla, The emerging radio journalist who discovers this success on the Fox News Channel is based on certain degrading and sexually abusive behaviors by Roger Ailes, CEO of Fox News (a great John Lithgow).

In this scene, Kayla collapses in front of her colleague and confidant Jess (Kate McKinnon), a woman whose clear view of her work environment is associated with the desire to hold her nose down to survive in a questionable job market that Fox means career suicide in his resume.

Bombshell (2019 film) Official clip "No Crying at Fox" – Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon





In this comedy drama from the MeToo era, Robbie’s character (unlike Charlize Therons Megyn Kelly or Nicole Kidmans Gretchen Carlson) is a fiction that gives the actress another lens through which she expresses her ambition, her humiliation, and ultimately her determination can bring.

“A character always starts the way it is on its side,” Robbie said to Variety, discussing how she brought Kayla – a sexually fluid woman who ends up in bed with a woman, no less a Democrat! – “And in the end she is such a real person for me.”

In this on-set interview with ET Canada’s stars from Bombshell, Robbie said, “By the time I read this script, I was probably so emboldened that the revolution was on its feet that I didn’t ‘I don’t think that we really had a chance to research it, to explore the murky, gray areas. It’s not a story of victimization, it’s so much more complicated. “

On the set of "Bombshell" with Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman





“Bombshell” is currently in theaters and there is no announced release date for streaming, VOD or Blu-ray / DVD.

