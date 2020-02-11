Advertisement

Samsung today introduced the new Galaxy S20 series with a high-resolution camera setup. The Galaxy S20 Ultra in particular has a powerful quad camera setup that allows users to take high quality photos and videos. The Galaxy S20 series is also equipped with several new camera functions, including the new functions Single Take, Bright Night and 8K video recording.

With the Galaxy S20’s single take function, you can take photos and videos at the same time so you don’t miss a special moment. With the single-take function, you can record up to ten seconds of ultra-wide / wide-angle footage and, using the advanced AI, recommend a variety of formats so that you can choose your favorite takes. You can take up to ten high quality photos and four video clips with multiple cameras at the same time, and even suggest edits and video effects such as cropping, live focus and time lapse to find the perfect shot. Check out the demo of this feature below.

With the Galaxy S20, you can record videos in 8K resolution with detailed details for the first time on a smartphone. Once you’ve recorded an 8K video, you can save each frame in that video as a 33MP still image. Once you’ve recorded your content, you can easily transfer your videos to your Samsung QLED 8K TV. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Google, you can upload 8K videos directly to YouTube from your Galaxy S20 device. Check out the 8K video recording demo below.

