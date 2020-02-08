Advertisement

If one of the Oscar nominees needs a boost of confidence on Sunday evening, they can be assured that at least one correspondent encourages them well. On Friday, February 7, Ellen DeGeneres announced on Instagram that Cheer-star Jerry Harris will be the Oscars correspondent of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and will interview and talk to the celebrities who will be the red carpet for the annual award show.

Although he was not the star of Navarro College’s cheerleading team, Jerry soon became Cheer’s breakout star thanks to his encouraging, loud and exaggerated “mat talk”, which many of his teammates have credited to help them hard to work and succeed. After showing his special skill during a performance at the Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, the comedian and talk show host decided that there was no one else who could better represent her show at the Oscars than Jerry. “We told [Jerry van Cheer] that he would be our correspondent on the red carpet,” DeGeneres wrote an Instagam video from his coach, Monica Aldama, who shared the big news. “His response was priceless.”

“Are you ready for some exciting news?” Aldama asks Harris in the clip. “You go to L.A. and become Ellen’s correspondent on the red carpet at the Oscars!” A visibly shocked Jerry responds by shouting excitedly before he laughs and asks: “Oh my god! So what am I doing exactly?”

“[You contradict] all stars,” Aldama replies, while Jerry keeps covering his mouth in shock. “You will interview them … They will style you and everything!” Although Jerry’s surprise to hear that he would attend the Academy Awards was indeed priceless, it is far from being the first time he was shocked at the opportunities that have come as a result of the success of the Netflix documentary.

“You think only a few people are going to watch this cheer documentary. But there seem to be many more people than we could have ever imagined,” Jerry told People in January, adding that he was “shocked” by all the “love and support “that he and the rest of the cheerleader have received from Navarro College since Cheer premiered. “I never thought in a million years that I would get this kind of attention, especially from people outside the cheer world! It’s crazy!” he wrote on Instagram around the same time.

In addition to sharing his spirit and positivity in the series, Jerry also opened about the fact that his mother died when he was only 16, and said that Aldama had become one of his surrogate “mother’s mothers”. In response, viewers contacted Jerry to ask if they could help him, and he shared his genuine gratitude for their kindness on social media.

“My ‘encourage mothers’ have taken care of me and helped me since I lost my mother when I was 16,” Jerry wrote on Instagram, adding: “In response [to fans’ responses], my mothers have the Gofundme reactivated that they set up for me four years ago. I am overwhelmed by the reaction and generosity, “he said, of the people who donated after watching Cheer. “I don’t really have the words to express how grateful I am for all of this and for all of you.”

Regardless of whether they take a trophy home on Oscars evening, anyone who talks to Jerry on the red carpet will no doubt walk away like a winner. After all, nothing is more inspiring than Jerry’s mat talk.

