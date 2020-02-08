Advertisement

Newly appointed Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott appointed chief Brian Hastings to leak the Rio Grande Valley sector in southern Texas. The sector is the most heavily trafficked sector along the U.S. southwestern border in terms of drug seizures and the arrest of migrants illegally crossing the border. Hastings takes command of the sector on March 15, the border guards said.

“Supporting the RGV men and women who have done all amazing things to secure this country in times of unprecedented crisis is a priority for me,” said Chief Hastings in a written statement. “RGV agents have been at the epicenter of the crisis all of the time and have done an excellent job.”

Hastings will be in command of nine Border Patrol stations and will be responsible for securing 277 river miles along the Texas-Mexico border. He is also responsible for 317 miles from the Texas coast with the Gulf of Mexico. The sector covers 34 counties in southern Texas.

In the 2019 financial year, which ended on September 30, 2019, agents from the Rio Grande Valley sector arrested 339,135 migrants – almost 40 percent of all migrants arrested in the nine sectors of southwestern border controls. This included 211,631 foreigners from the family unit, 34,523 unaccompanied foreigner children and 92,981 single adult foreigners.

In the first two months of the current fiscal year, agents from the Rio Grande Valley sector arrested another 9,379 illegal aliens who crossed the border between the ports of entry. These include 2,854 family units, 1,106 migrant children and 5,779 single foreign adults.

Also in fiscal year 2019, representatives of the Rio Grande Valley sector confiscated £ 122,769 in marijuana and £ 2,594 in cocaine – both of which were the highest in the nation. Agents in this sector referred 26,801 cases to the Department of Justice – the second highest total in the nation.

“Chief Hastings started his career as a border guard in 1995 at Cotulla station in the Laredo sector,” said a written statement by the border guards. “During his career, he held key leadership positions at the south-west and north borders, including the CPA in the Buffalo sector and several assignments at the US Border Patrol headquarters.”

Chief Hastings added, “I’m doing everything I can to strengthen the already incredible partnerships that my predecessors, current leaders and agents have made in the Rio Grande Valley.”

