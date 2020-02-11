Advertisement

Chicago Fire can really use some luck after the start of the season with the loss of a beloved member of the house.

And it sounds like they’re going to get it, as Joe Minoso confirmed at a recent NBC press conference in New York for TV Insider that we’re getting the wedding from Cruz and Chloe this season. However, don’t expect everything to go smoothly.

“If I go by what we have done so far, Cruz will somehow panic,” he said.

Here, Minoso discusses how losing Otis still affects everyone, the next generation in 51, and more.

How is Severide doing as a witness?

Joe Minoso: He falls short of his best man duties, so we’re going to see how he fails, but then he succeeds, because that’s what we do at Chicago Fire.

I like it when we see how 51 is part of the community. Shall we continue to see this season?

That is really very important for us in general. What is brilliant about firefighters is how much they are married to their community and I know it can be a bit annoying when you film it when you see all these firefighters going out. For example, when Casey started repairing the window that we had to break through to save a life, it sounds like you’d never believe it.

But things like that always happen with firefighters, because most of them have many side jobs. Many of them happen to be contractors or plumbers or electricians, and so they take that expertise to help as much as possible in the community. They are a kind of one-stop shop to get everything done in the neighborhood.

What is Foster like as a roommate? Better than Nick, right?

That remains to be seen.

I like how we have seen how much Otis has meant to Cruz with small moments in the season. Will that continue, especially in the run-up to the wedding?

I have nothing specific in terms of what the writers are doing, but even if you look at (Episode 12), the whole reason why Foster even hesitated to ask us to move to our house was because she recognized who lived there that room. It has not only influenced Cruz, it has affected the entire house and I think it’s great that the writers have had it bleed all season.

No doubt there will come a time when Cruz wishes Otis to be there. He would be the best man if he wasn’t there, so they won’t mention or involve Otis in that storyline.

We have seen the younger firefighters this season more than ever before with Gallo and Ritter. How has that been?

It is actually very fascinating, because three days ago I watched a scene between the two of them that they argue about cooking because Boden is on a diet and therefore has to prepare two meals for everything. I looked at the two of them and I thought, “Oh my God, that is a scene from Cruz and Otis if there ever was one,” but now there is no Otis … It was almost a copy of what we would do for five years did it ago.

It’s really great to see those guys grow. They are such nice actors and nice people. It’s nice to see generations shift. You will never really come to celebrate in this profession for so long, and to be here and see it grow into a new generation is really great.

Chicago Fire, Wednesday, 9 / 8c, NBC

