Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for season 5, episode 13 of Chicago Med, “Pain Is for the Living.”)

Chicago Med may have just set up the following love interests that separate “Manstead”. After all, with TV shows it is not much necessary to know when characters who collide or share a moment can lead to a future romance. And “Pain is for the living” as well as for the exes.

Advertisement

Will’s (Nick Gehlfuss) two lives collided after he discovered one of the women (Jessy Schram) whom he helped at the safe injection site, a doctor at Med. When his patient needed a gynecological consultation, he was surprised to find out that she was present, Dr. Hannah Asher. Knowing her addiction, he fought her by operating on his patient, first proposing other treatment options and then pulling the doctor aside.

She shouldn’t have worked, he told her, in disbelief that she called overdosing “a bad day” and promised she was “better.” He even accused her of being high at work, and in return she questioned his judgment because of the nights he pulled to the safe injection site. “Chloe is in good hands with me,” she insisted and showed the confidence that Schram told TV Insider that she has character.

“She is one of the best at what she does,” the actress said. “She’s great at her job. And she really cares about her patients.”

Will had her checked continuously by a nurse during the operation. Then Hannah suggested that they keep their distance, but threatened to tell the hospital chief about her addiction. However, she warned him that if he did, he would reveal his involvement at the safe injection site.

Could they end up on the same page and could Hannah become a new love for Will? Everything is possible, but all Schram would say about the romantic future of her character is “you can always hope”.

The chances of a new relationship are greater for the other half of ‘Manstead’. Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) has not been lucky with dating (her first four first dates have gone nowhere), but she knew that none of the men would work. “Wow, ESP,” said Marcel (Dominic Rains) and joined her and Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) conversation.

He also mentioned that “Manning ESP” later in the episode, while Natalie expressed her concern about a mother’s reaction to her baby’s distress. As she admitted at the end of her service, she was wrong at the time. She checked him after he had a rough case, and there was certainly a drag between the two before she went home.

Given the drama that both relationships can bring – and not only for the doctors involved, but also April (Yaya DaCosta), after her kiss with Marcel – it seems likely that Med will at least continue to tease the possibility of a Natalie – Marcel romance.

Chicago Med, Wednesday, 8 / 7c, NBC

Advertisement