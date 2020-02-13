(CHICAGO) – Chicago Public Schools says it started an investigation after four students complained that a teacher told a Spanish student that she had to go back to her own country because she wasn’t standing during the national anthem.

The students at the Senn High School on the north side of the city said they heard the teacher at a Spanish heritage meeting on January 30 the commentary to the girl, who was an American citizen.

If the allegations are true, the teacher’s comments would violate the district’s anti-discrimination policy.

“CPS is committed to promoting learning environments that all students embrace and support, and the alleged actions of the teacher in question run counter to our beliefs and priorities,” said spokesperson James Gherardi.

Yesica Salazar said she and the other students remained seated during the national anthem protesting police violence, US immigration policy and anti-immigrant political rhetoric. She said the teacher asked her if her legs were broken and then said that she “had to go back to my own country if I didn’t want to stand,” Salazar said.

“I felt very offended because my parents fought hard to be part of this country,” 17-year-old Salazar told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Students held a sit-in at the school on Wednesday to protest what they called the school’s slow response to their complaint, and to urge the teacher to be removed from the school. “I felt like we were getting the run-around,” Salazar said.

Authorities have not released the teacher’s name and the CPS has not said if any actions have been taken against him.

Shakira Chacon, an 18-year-old American citizen who moved from Costa Rica to the United States less than three years ago, said she was also offended by the teacher’s words. “When I heard that, I jumped in and said,” You don’t say that to a student, it’s disrespectful, “she said.

