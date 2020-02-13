Hawaii News

The Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra introduces Dave Moss today as his new executive director.

Moss, 34, leaves the Haymarket Opera Company in Chicago, who

specializes in historically authentic productions of the 17th and 18th century opera. He started as a volunteer and grew to become general manager and then executive director, making him the most active company of its kind. In addition to that on-the-job experience, he has also completed the Essentials of Orchestra Management program of the League of Orchestras.

In a telephone conversation, the Chicago resident said he was excited to “listen to the community and learn how the symphony can serve the community.”

He said he was intrigued by the history of classical music in Hawaii – the original Honolulu Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1900 and was the second oldest symphony west of the Rockies – and the quality of the current orchestra, which he expressed in a recent performance heard of the 10th symphony of Prokofiev.

“The quality of the musicians, it definitely blew me away,” he said, “and this is from a man who grew up and listened to the Chicago Symphony.” The Chicago Symphony is one of the “Big Five” orchestras in America, along with New York, Cleveland, Boston and Philadelphia.

Moss studied viola at the Oberlin Conservatory and Juilliard. He worked as a freelance musician in New York and Chicago, played with orchestras and performed with rapper Kanye West, blues musician Corky Siegel and jazz pianist Jon Baptiste of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“It was really interesting for me as a performer to learn all these different genres,” he said. “It may be something very different here, but I think we can learn things from it.”

Moss replaces Jonathan Parrish, who left in September to lead the Maryland Symphony Orchestra.