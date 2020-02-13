Play video content

Starting corner of the Kansas City Chiefs Bashaud Breeland says he’s ALL-IN at a Super Bowl party at the White House … told TMZ Sports He can’t wait to go on the trip !!

“Why shouldn’t I go, man ?!” Breeland says. “It is an experience that everyone, every child, wants to go to.”

Of course have visits to the White House Become VERY polarizing for players ever since Donald Trump took over 1600 penn. Ave. … with star players from various championship teams in recent years do not go,

But when we brought Breeland out to NYC on Wednesday … he told us he was excited about the prospect of an excursion to the White House !!!

“I want to see what the White House is like!” he said.

Breeland’s trainer with the chiefs, Andy Reid, repeated the feelings of the DB after KC won the Super Bowl Earlier this month … he told reporters back then, “It’s quite an honor.”

It is unclear when the chiefs plan to go to DC for the party … but with so many KC representatives rave about the possibility You have to imagine that Trump will send the invitations soon.