Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PERS A child is sitting on a lama before racing on Saturday in Los Llanganates, National Park, Ecuador. Woolly lamas, an animal symbol of the Andes in South America, become the star for a day every year when Ecuadorians dress their prized animals for children to ride them in 500-meter races.

A mother hugs her child after racing with his lama in Llanganates National Park, Ecuador, Saturday, February 8, 2020. dress up their prized animals for children to ride them in races of 500 meters. (AP Photo / Dolores Ochoa)

ASSOCIATED PERS A woman embraces her son during Lama races in the Llanganates National Park, Ecuador, on Saturday. Woolly lamas, an animal symbol of the Andes in South America, become the star for a day every year when Ecuadorians dress their prized animals for children to ride them in 500-meter races.

ASSOCIATED PERS Milena Jami whips her lama to win first place in the a-race for children aged seven and eight in the Llanganates National Park, Ecuador, on Saturday. Woolly lamas, an animal symbol of the Andes in South America, become the star for a day every year when Ecuadorians dress their prized animals for children to ride them in 500-meter races.

ASSOCIATED PERS A girl is waiting for her llama for the start of a race in the Llanganates National Park, Ecuador on Saturday. Woolly lamas, an animal symbol of the Andes in South America, become the star for a day every year when Ecuadorians dress their prized animals for children to ride them in 500-meter races.

LLANGANATES, Ecuador >> The little rider was – well, tied – on top of the towering steed that would take him to victory in the annual llama races in the Llanganates National Park in Ecuador.

Wellington Barrera, dressed in a wool poncho, sheepskin leather pants and a cowboy hat, was the only finisher in his under-3 category, bouncing 1,640 feet to victory.

But two dozen children in other age groups also attended an annual event on Saturday that was intended to draw attention to the park’s high wetlands and the need to preserve them.

Advertisement

The park, about 80 miles east of Quito, is known for dramatic Andean vistas and the race took place between the wetlands at an altitude of almost 15,000 feet.

A lama named Rayo McQueen carried 6-year-old Eric Javier Chicaiza to a victory in his category. His mother, Fátima Guanotuña, said the animal was a gift to the family when the boy was born, and the two have always been close.

Nine-year-old Ibeth Santafé, three-time winner in previous races, was gloomy after third place. But she came as the winner of a lama training competition and showed control over her beast.

Advertisement