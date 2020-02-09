Advertisement

limerick

1-7

–

0-9

Carlow

A sharp penalty from Limerick’s central defender Iain Corbett in the last few seconds gave Treaty County a dramatic win in a Division 4 tie in strong winds and a downpour in the first half.

It was a real hit for the visitors to get their third league win straight away.

Carlow led with three points (0: 9 to 0: 6) in injury time and seemed to have the points in custody.

But Limerick scored a goal from left-back Robert Childs. The referee who decided the ball crossed the finish line despite goalkeeper Robert Sansom’s best efforts.

Then Limerick midfielder Tommy Childs won a great free kick and played in Danny Neville, who was moved into the big court. Corbett pointed to the penalty and the final whistle sounded.

Carlow lost midfielder Seán Murphy in the first half with a second yellow card, a fate that also hit Limerick midfielder Tommy Griffin in the second half. Carlow full-back Shane Redmond was blacked out in added time when Carlow ended up 13.

Goal scorer for Limerick: R Child (1-1); A Enright (0-2); C Fahy, J Lee (free), D Neville, I Corbett (pen) (0-1 each)

Goalscorer for Carlow: P Broderick (0: 5, 4: 1: 45); S Gannon (0-2); B Murphy, D Foley (0-1 each)

LIMERICK: D’O’sullivan; P. Maher, B. Fanning, M. Donovan; T. McCarthy, I. Corbett, R. Childs; T Griffin; T children; P. De Brun, C. Fahy, J. Naughton; J Lee, A Enright, D Neville.

Subs: J Ryan for Naughton (49); So’Carroll for De Brun (49); H Bourke for Lee (62); D Lyon for Enright (64)

CARLOW: R Sansom; L. Roberts, S. Redmond, J. Moore; J. Morrissey, R. Walker, R. Dunphy; S Murphy, E Ruth; P Broderick, D. St Ledger, D. O’Brien; S. Gannon, B. Murphy, D. Walshe

Subs: D Foley for Walshe (60); C Doyle for Moore (61), L Walker for O’Brien (65); M Furey for Walker (69).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).

– In the other Division 4 game, Antrim defeated Ruislip 0: 14 to 0: 10

