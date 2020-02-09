Advertisement

Chilliwack’s Bella was recognized as the best German shepherd at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York on Saturday. Bella is shown with her dog handler Courtney Penner.

PNG

Bella the German shepherdess had a nice day in New York.

Advertisement

The three-year-old bitch was recognized as the best German shepherd at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday.

The largest German shepherd dog in Canada competed against other leaders in the show, which has been held in New York annually since 1877.

Jody Duin is one of Bella’s owners along with Parker, her seven-year-old daughter and Cortnie partner.

In NY, Courtney Penner was in the ring as Bella’s professional trader.

“We are absolutely thrilled,” said Jody Duin on Sunday. “We are so proud of Courtney and Bella. For us it is a confirmation of all the hard work the team has done in the past year.”

Jody and Parker couldn’t be in NY because of other commitments. They saw Bella and Courtney live in the ring on Facebook.

Bella returns home to Chilliwack on Tuesday. Jody Duin said that she doesn’t know what the future holds for Bella.

“If we throw in the towel and retire today, we’re on Cloud 9 because it has far exceeded our wildest expectations,” she said over the phone.

Of 2,630 submissions to the Westminster Show this year, 63 are from Canada. Bella was the only dog ​​from the lower mainland.

In 2015, Miss P, an Enderby beagle, was the first BC-bred female to win the best-in show in Westminster.

[email protected]

connected

CLICK HERE to report a typo.

Is there more to this story? We’d love to hear from you about these or other stories that you think we should know. Email to [email protected]

To edit

Advertisement