Has the spread of the coronavirus finally peaked? Some Chinese officials, along with some hedge fund managers, seem to believe this. But Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Tuesday that he would not buy it until Dr. Tony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), gives the all-clear.

Cramer says the corona virus is likely to die out along with most of the other flu viruses in April. Here in the US, travel bans seem to ward off the virus. Both are good news. But on the other hand, there is still no vaccine or magical cure for the coronavirus. We are still not quite sure how it spreads. That is the bad news.

What does this potentially positive picture mean for stocks? Cramer said that cruise line companies are likely to see an upswing, as they did on Tuesday. Hotels like the Marriott Worldwide (TO DAMAGE) – Get Report and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Get Report, which rose 1.4% and 3.2% today, will also benefit.

The industrialists received on Tuesday with Caterpillar (CAT) – Get the report and PPG Industries (PPG) – Get Report both introduce what the world will look like after the corona virus. Clorox Co. (CLX) – As expected, Get Report saw a 1.7% drop in good news as its products may be less popular.

Do you meet in the mall?

Do the shopping centers come back to life? They are after Simon Property Group (SPG) – Get Report, which announced a $ 3.6 billion offer to Taubman centers on Tuesday (TCO) – Get the report. Cramer said this $ 52.50 offer per share gave Taubman a hefty premium. Simon apparently makes a statement that REITs in shopping centers are severely undervalued.

Cramer said Simon is probably right since they have the best collection of malls ever. While many on Wall Street appreciate the REITs of the shopping center because of their weakest tenants, in reality Simon likes to rent out old space to new tenants at high premiums. Private customer bankruptcies and downsizing are beneficial for these REITs because they are given the opportunity to revitalize their properties.

Similar agreements would have to be made in the oil and gas industry, Cramer said. While many do not use fossil fuels, there is still value to be created if these companies merge and use the resulting synergies.

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had a position in CLX.

