Several Chinese state media reported Dr. Li Wenliang on Thursday, only to delete her reports a few hours later and publish new bulletins indicating that he is in critical condition at Wuhan Central Hospital.

No explanation was offered as to why the death of Li, who was arrested for “spreading rumors” after giving one of the earliest warnings of the true danger of the coronavirus epidemic, was incorrectly reported by state-controlled media.

Li was one of eight people who were notoriously arrested in December for “rumors” for warning colleagues of the highly contagious nature of the Wuhan virus. He contracted the virus from one of his patients in January and has been in the hospital for several weeks.

His death was widely reported on Thursday morning, reflecting the great consternation of the Chinese public that a heroic whistleblower had died of coronavirus after being mistreated by the authorities and feared that a 34-year-old man might be in apparently good health to die of the disease. According to official reports from the Chinese government, most of the approximately 560 people who have died from the Wuhan virus have been older or had serious illnesses before the illness.

The first clue to Li’s death was a Twitter post from China’s government Global Times, That would be for an international audience because Twitter is banned in China. The tweet has since been deleted, along with various reports in Chinese media about his death, including a contribution from the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper, The people’s Daily,

“Unfortunately, in the fight against pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus infection, our hospital’s ophthalmologist, Li Wenliang, was infected. He is currently in critical condition and we are trying our best to resuscitate him,” said Wuhan Central Hospital on Thursday afternoon in a statement quoted by CNN that he was still alive.

An earlier statement from the hospital said: “During the fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist in our hospital, was infected. Efforts to save him have been unsuccessful. He died at 2:58 a.m. on February 7th. We deeply regret and mourn him. “The Global Times later published a tweet with a similar language.

Chinese doctor #LiWenliang, one of the eight “whistleblowers” who tried to warn other doctors of the outbreak of the coronavirus but was reprimanded by local police, died of the #coronavirus on Friday at 2:58 a.m. https://t.co/eCrNha7Nn1 pic.twitter.com/WYwDxZFBej

– Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 6, 2020

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all have to celebrate the work he has done, ”said the World Health Organization in a tweet that was later deleted.

Foreign policy He anointed Li the “first viral martyr” when the news of his death was released, and found that extensive scrubbing of news and social media posts about him immediately began.

FP was skeptical of the following claims that Li is still alive and suspected that Beijing is trying to find out if it can sell angry citizens in the image of Li as a party hero who gave his life to protect people:

However, when news of his death spread like wildfire on social media, previous reports and threads about him – one of which had recorded 5 million comments – were deleted, and claims that he had been “revived” were raised “In critical condition.” It could be that Li was really on the verge of death. Or it could be that the government was afraid to make a martyr. There are claims that Li’s body was literally put back to livelihood when the level of public anger on the Internet became clear. In the end, his employer stated that he died on Friday at 2:58 a.m.

The New York Post At least two of Li’s friends are reported to have reported his death, one of them in a post on Weibo (the Twitter-like service that Chinese subjects are allowed to read) asking the Wuhan government to apologize for the harassment.

Li was not only arrested in December, but also humiliated by the local authorities. The doctor was forced to sign a letter patronizingly: “We solemnly warn you: if you persevere with such insolence and continue this illegal activity, you will be brought to justice. Do you understand? “

It should be noted that although Li felt obliged to sign the letter, his Weibo account never ceased to contest inaccurate government reports about the virus, including persistent false claims that it could not be spread between people.

The South China tomorrow post Searched the “chaotic news” at Wuhan Central Hospital and concluded that his latest testimony indicated that Li was dead. According to the report, the hospital’s last grim statement “cut several chaotic hours of Chinese media reporting Li’s death for the first time, just so the hospital replied that Li was alive, although in critical condition.”

If the confused news was an attempt by the Chinese Communists to get a grip on public grief and anger over Li’s ill-treatment, illness and death, it doesn’t seem to work – even if the good news from Beijing’s point of view is so much indignation concentrated more slightly scapegoating Wuhan officials than dictator Xi Jinping or the national government.

The SCMP cited several angry posts on social media:

Chinese social media was angry at the whistleblower’s death – some mourn Li with candles, others call on the authorities to apologize for the way they treated him.

“None of the police officers ever apologized to you. You could have been a national hero, but the breach of duty took your life along with a few hundred innocent lives, ”one user said to Weibo.

“Doctor Li’s complaint will be a shame in China’s history of the anti-epidemic. Doctor Li warned the public at the cost of his life. The Wuhan police station did not remember the complaint even after his death,” wrote another Weibo user.

“DR. The fate of Li is a particularly sensitive issue for the Chinese government, which has tried to defend itself against the corona virus, while suppressing widespread criticism that officials are delaying the government’s response to the initial outbreak in Wuhan and mistreated. ” New York Times. which thought that the reports of Li’s death were worse than those that claimed he would keep alive.

The BBC and the Wall Street Journal. On the other hand, Li is more likely to be dead. The BBC cited “local journalists and doctors” who said “government officials intervened” after Li’s death was announced and ordered that the story be changed at the last minute to save his life. Later that afternoon, the story changed again and his death was reported again with a revised death time.

