China denied involvement in hacking activities on Tuesday after the United States sued four members of the Chinese Army for alleged intrusion into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of people.

The Justice Department accused Beijing on Monday of being one of the largest hacks in history that focuses on consumer data.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that China was committed to “vigorously fight and combat all cyber attacks of any kind,” adding that it is a fervent defender of cyber security and its institutions “never engage in cyber-lifting trade secrets “.

Geng also returned the accusation to the US and said past events have shown that Washington is “engaged in large-scale, organized, and random cyber-stealing, espionage, and surveillance activities for foreign governments, corporations, and individuals.”

“China is also the victim of this,” said Geng.

The accusation is the latest against Chinese suspected of infringing on the computer networks of American companies, including steelmakers, a hotel chain and a health insurance company. It comes when the Trump government has warned of what it sees as China’s growing political and economic influence and Beijing’s efforts to collect data for financial and intelligence purposes and to steal research and innovation.

Even when President Donald Trump referred to a provisional trade pact with China as evidence of his ability to extract concessions from Beijing, members of his government warned of cyber security and surveillance risks from China, especially as technology giant Huawei wants to be part of new, fast 5G wireless networks all over the world.

Experts and US officials say the Equifax theft represents the importance of Beijing to gather as much information about Americans as possible.

The data can be used by China to target US government officials and ordinary citizens, including potential spies, and to identify vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities that can be exploited – such as blackmail. The FBI has not yet seen this happen in this case, but officials will not rule it out in the future.

