BEIJING – China on Thursday appointed the former mayor of Shanghai as the top party official in central Hubei, the province most affected by a virus outbreak that infected more than 45,000 people worldwide.

Ying Yong replaces Jiang Chaoliang as head of the ruling Communist Party in the afflicted province, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Jiang’s departure follows the release of two other senior officials from Hubei.

The public has often criticized local officials for dealing with the outbreak of a new form of corona virus. The epidemic started in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, and has since spread to more than two dozen countries.

Many countries have introduced travel restrictions for youngest visitors to China, which has more than 99% of the infections reported worldwide.

In an unprecedented measure to curb the disease, recently dubbed COVID-19, the Chinese government has blocked the hardest hit cities – home to more than 60 million.

The Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 44 other people had tested positive for COVID-19 on a cruise ship that was quarantined in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo. The ship has 218 infections among its 3,700 passengers and crew.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that five of the patients who have already been hospitalized for isolation and treatment of COVID-19 have severe symptoms and are artificial respirators or in intensive care.

Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, was anchored off Cambodia on Thursday after being rejected by several Asian and Pacific governments. According to the operator Holland America Line, 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members have not been diagnosed with viral infections.

Thailand refused to allow Westerdam to dock this week after being rejected by the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Guam for virus problems.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month, and its final stop before being denied further landings was in Hong Kong, where 50 cases of the virus were confirmed.