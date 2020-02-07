Advertisement

BEIJING >> Top Chinese Communist Party investigators are investigating “relevant issues raised by the public” about a whistleblower doctor who was threatened by the police after he expressed his concern about the new virus and has now died of it. The party’s announcement came Friday when the death toll on mainland China rose to at least 636. The outbreak has now infected more than 31,400 people worldwide.

Cruise ship passengers were confronted with more woe when Japan reported 41 new cases on a quarantined ship and sent another away.

President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with President Donald Trump, who said the US worked closely with China to help. Xi urged the US to “respond reasonably” to the outbreak, following complaints that some countries are overreacting by restricting Chinese travelers. These complaints come even while China keeps about 50 million residents of the worst hit city of Wuhan and surrounding areas under undetermined quarantine.

A look at the latest developments:

TREATMENT OF RESEARCHER DISTRIBUTOR

After an online commotion about the government’s treatment of dr. Li Wenliang, the ruling Communist Party said it sent an investigative team to fully investigate “relevant issues raised by the public”.

Li, 34, was one of eight medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others while the government did not. He wrote on his Weibo microblog account that on December 3 he saw a test sample that indicated the presence of a corona virus similar to SARS, which killed nearly 800 people in an outbreak of 2002-2003.

Li wrote that after reporting that seven patients had contracted the virus, he was visited by police on January 3, forcing him to sign a statement admitting that he had spread lies and warned him of punishment if he continued.

Li wrote that he had a cough on January 10, a fever on January 11, and was admitted to hospital on January 12, after which he began to experience breathing problems. His death was confirmed early Friday and led to a flood of reports of mourning and indignation about the way he and the seven others were treated. Even the determined pro-government newspaper Global Times noted that the treatment of eight whistleblowers “was evidence of the incompetence of local authorities to tackle a contagious and deadly virus.”

Most deaths from the virus have occurred in older people with existing health problems, but disease specialists said that Li’s work has increased his exposure and made his illness serious.

“It is generally believed that an increased dose of a virus or pathogen may cause an increased severity of the disease in some individuals,” Dr. said. David Heymann, a professor of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Paul Hunter, professor of health protection at the University of East Anglia, noted that ophthalmologists are very close to their patients during examinations. “You would expect an eye doctor to be exposed to a much higher dose of the virus if he treats a patient who is actually infected,” he said. “It is likely that his death was a dose-related problem, but we don’t know for sure.”

CRUISE SHIPWEREN

Japan confirmed 41 new cases of the virus on the quarantined Diamond Princess and previously added 20 escorted from the ship. The almost 3,700 passengers and crew that are still on board remain under 14-day quarantines.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign passengers on another ship, the Westerdam of Holland America, should not enter Japan. He said suspected virus patients were on board, but the Seattle operator denied anyone having a virus.

The ship with more than 2,000 people was currently near Ishigaki, one of the outermost islands of Okinawa, and was looking for another port, said the official overseas travel agency Mie Matsubara.

“Everyone is starting to reject the ship and we are getting desperate,” she said. “We hope we can go somewhere so that passengers can land.”

At least four other cruise ships, two foreign and two ships operated by Japan, sail to Japan by the end of the month, said Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, and urged port authorities across the country to reject them.

XI, PRIDE SPEAK VIRUS REACTION, TRADE

The Chinese state media said that President Xi Jinping urged the US to “respond reasonably” to the virus outbreak in a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump.

“A popular war against the virus has been launched,” Xi was quoted by broadcaster CCTV, using worn-out communist terminology. “We hope that the American side can calmly assess the epidemic and adopt and adjust response measures in a reasonable manner.”

Beijing has complained that the US flew its citizens from Wuhan but did not provide assistance to China.

Trump later tweeted that “great discipline is taking place in China” and Xi was a leader in the fight against the virus.

Xi said that China “has taken the most comprehensive and strict prevention and control measures” and that the efforts are “gradually delivering positive results”.

RESIDENTS OF WUHAN DO NOT SAY HELP EASILY

Wuhan has added thousands of treatment beds by building two new hospitals and turning gyms and other spaces into places where patients can be isolated. Thousands of military and civilian medical workers have been sent to the city.

Yet those in the quarantine area speak of a completely overwhelmed medical system.

Chen Jiaxin, 22, told The Associated Press by phone from Wuhan that his father fell ill on January 28 but had to return home because no hospital would accept him. When he asked for an ambulance on Thursday morning after his father’s fever rose, Chen said he was told that 400 people were waiting for him.

“We were just told to wait and wait,” he said.

Mother-of-two Rong Qin, 32, said her had been told by local officials that even people with a positive diagnosis should wait for beds.

“As far as I know, many people have already queued up for help,” said Rong, whose 67-year-old father feels unwell and waits for his test results.

“What I hope now is to put my father in a public quarantine facility so that he doesn’t pass the infection on to other family members,” she said.

