People wearing masks walking in the Central District in Hong Kong, China Paul Yeung | Bloomberg file photo

Hong Kong: Beijing is increasingly upset about countries that impose strict travel restrictions on visitors from China as the world tries to curb the spread of a deadly corona virus.

The authorities have registered “strong objections” to countries that suspended flights to China during the outbreak, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday. She said countries ignored recommendations from the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization that advise against canceling flight routes and restricting travel to affected countries.

“We regret and reject countries that violate WHO’s professional recommendations and ICAO bulletins,” said Hua. “Your actions, which will cause panic in public, will not help prevent and control the epidemic. They have significantly disrupted the normal exchange of personnel, international cooperation and the order of the international aviation market. “

Their comments are some of China’s harshest words for countries like the United States, Australia, and Singapore that exclude foreign visitors from mainland China, restrict flights, and cancel visas that have already been issued.

Even Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has closed the border crossings, declaring that it will soon introduce a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the city from the mainland.

China has already criticized the United States for its travel restrictions. Conversely, it has praised some of its traditional and financially dependent allies, including Pakistan, which canceled flights but quickly reversed the course and restarted them.

Long-standing Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country has received billions of Chinese investments in recent years, was one of Beijing’s staunch supporters during the outbreak that first took place in December.

He said mainland Cambodians should “stay there and join the Chinese people to fight the disease.” This is also how many local Chinese officials have criticized that they have disguised the scale and severity of the outbreak and have it spread globally.

“At a time when China is dealing with the epidemic around the world, Beijing seeks and receives support from its trusted friends like Hun Sen,” said Bonnie Glaser, senior consultant for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “With many western countries ending flights to China and encouraging their citizens to evacuate, China undoubtedly feels isolated and wants to show its people that they still have friends.”

The outbreak of the deadly new corona virus, believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has prompted President Xi Jinping to order an unprecedented blockade of around 50 million people in Hubei province as China is struggling to spread the Curb virus virus. – Bloomberg

