File photo of a worker in a protective suit checks the temperature of a man in Beijing ANI via Reuters

New York / Beijing: A Chinese doctor who was originally sanctioned for warning of the fatal outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus in early January has died and caused new trouble for the government led by the Communist Party on the Internet.

Physician Li Wenliang’s status had been unclear for hours after previous reports of his death on Chinese social media were deleted and replaced with messages that said he was being treated. At around 3 am in Beijing, Wuhan Central Hospital said Li was dead “after all efforts to save him failed.”

“Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist in our hospital, was unfortunately infected when he fought the coronavirus outbreak,” the hospital said on the Chinese social platform, Weibo. According to reports from Chinese media, he was 34 years old.

The Wuhan doctor became known after warning about a SARS-like illness on social media in December. In the following weeks, the virus exploded into the epidemic that hit more than 25,000 people, stopped traveling through parts of China, and led to the mass quarantine of Wuhan, a city of more than 10 million people.

But days after Li’s warning on social media, he was reprimanded by police for internet rumors, according to his social media account. He later announced via social media that he was infected with the corona virus.

In response to Friday’s outrage, China’s top disciplinary body, the National Supervisory Commission, said it would send a team to Wuhan to “investigate issues reported to affect Dr. Li Wenliang.” It was approved by the KPZ committee chaired by President Xi Jinping.

Li’s warning and police reprimand raised questions in China as to whether the Communist Party authorities could have done more to stop the spread of the infection earlier. His last hours sparked a confusing episode that only reinforced the narrative that Chinese officials were more concerned with managing the embassy than giving transparent updates on developments related to the virus.

‘Rise!’

The doctor’s death was announced on social media by a publication organized by the Chinese state media, only to see that the posts were deleted and replaced with reports that he was still alive. Hours later, he was finally reported dead by the hospital where he worked.

Chinese internet users accused the government authorities of hiding the truth by conjuring up a false miracle that Li was still alive. The hashtag “I want freedom of speech” became angry in public when these posts on Weibo were constantly censored and deleted.

Many also typed out the first line of the Chinese national anthem: “Get up! All who don’t want to be slaves! “- and shared the song” Do You Hear the People Sing “by” Les Miserables “, a musical about people who took to the streets to protest tyranny.

Li Yuchen, a single blogger who wrote a widely used piece recording Li’s experience, was invited to a conversation with the police, which he said took 8 hours. After his report on the experiences in the Chinese intelligence service WeChat, the police asked him: “Do you love your country?”

Confusion, censorship

The drama started at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night when a verified neurosurgical doctor at Wuhan Union Hospital first revealed that Li Weibo shared in a post that has since been deleted.

Around 10pm In local time, state media received a message to strictly regulate reporting on Li ‘s condition, avoid warnings, and refrain from commenting, a person familiar with the situation.

The Global Times, which is affiliated with the communist newspaper, will be published at 10:44 p.m. Thursday that Li had died. “The Global Times reporters have learned from various sources that Dr. Li Wenliang from Wuhan Central Hospital died tonight of pneumonia infected with the novel coronavirus,” said an article with a dark candle picture.

Bloomberg News also reported the death of Li, citing a person familiar with the matter and the Chinese media.

About an hour after the first Global Times report, the post was deleted from two of his Weibo accounts. Another message from Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, about the doctor was also removed.

“Must be united”

Li’s death quickly became a hot topic on the Chinese social media platform Weibo at midnight. The #DoctorLiPassedAway and #LiWenliangPassedAway hashtags attracted hundreds of millions of visitors.

At around 1 am in Beijing, Hu from the Global Times said Li was alive and that efforts were being made to save him.

“We hope that a miracle of life could happen,” Hu said in a new post.

The hospital said Li died at 2:58 p.m. Beijing time or 1:58 p.m. in New York.

After his death, the government appeared to have tried to alleviate public anger. State video surveillance commented that Li’s experience “reflects the deficiencies in our disease control and response” and “we have to learn from it”.

Wuhan’s government, which initially sanctioned Li, described his death as unfortunate.

“We express our deep condolences and regrets,” it said. “We thank him for being at the forefront in the fight against the epidemic and we extend his sincere condolences to his family.” – Bloomberg

