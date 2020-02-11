Advertisement

BEIJING >> China was largely closed to business on Tuesday, as the daily death toll of a new virus exceeded 100, bringing the total to over 1,000.

Despite the official end of the extended New Year’s holiday, many stayed home with about 60 million people under virtual quarantine on Tuesday.

Hong Kong authorities have evacuated people from an apartment building where four were found to be infected, which raises the fear that the virus could spread through plumbing, similar to what happened in the fatal SARS outbreak in 2003.

The latest developments:

PROVINCIAL HEALTH OFFICIALS

With the death toll of 1,016 on mainland China and no end in sight, the heads start rolling.

Although no officials at central government level have lost their jobs, state media reported Tuesday that the best health officials in Hubei Province, home of the Wuhan epicenter, have been relieved of their duties.

No specific reasons were given, although the initial response from the province was considered slow and ineffective. There has been simulation that higher-level officials could be fired, but this could lead to political struggle and tacit recognition that the Communist Party had dropped the ball.

The virus outbreak has become the newest political challenge for the party and its leader, Xi, who, despite Mao Zedong, has built up more political power than any Chinese leader, struggling on different fronts to tackle crises. These include a sharply slowing domestic economy, the trade war with the US and a reduction in China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy.

The number of newly confirmed cases fell from 2462 the day before to 2478, bringing the total to mainland China to 42,638.

RISKS OF RESTARTING BUSINESS

The crossing of more grim thresholds has diminished the optimism that the nearly quarantine of around 60 million people and other disease control measures are working.

The resumption of activities poses a risk of further spread of the virus, but the country has little recourse, said Cong Liang, Secretary General of the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s most important economic planning body.

“Without the reopening of companies, in the short term, it will affect the supply of medical equipment and … in the long term, it will affect the delivery of all types of production and life materials and will improve control and prevention efforts. not sustainable on the front line. The goal of beating the epidemic will not be achieved, “Cong said at a press conference.

With rigid travel restrictions, any return to normality at national level still seems weeks or months away.

HONG KONG

In Hong Kong, the authorities have evacuated some residents of an apartment building after two cases among those who lived there, suspecting that the virus could spread through the building’s plumbing.

It was reminiscent of the outbreak of SARS that killed hundreds in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The largest number of connected cases in that outbreak was in one apartment complex where the virus spread through sewer pipes.

Health officials called it a precautionary measure after a 62-year-old woman with the virus was found on Tuesday to live 10 floors below a man who had previously been confirmed with the virus. The woman’s son and daughter-in-law who lived with her were among seven new cases reported Thursday, increasing the total number of the city to 49.

The 34 households evacuated vertically above or below the woman and share the same sewer system. An adapted toilet drain pipe in its unit may have helped spread the virus and officials check if other units have made such changes while disinfecting the building.

USA SUSPENDS VISA SERVICES, EVACUES THAT ARE ALLOWED TO LEAVE QUARANTINE

Under a growing number of travel restrictions, the US said they had suspended regular visa services at the embassy in Beijing and consulates general in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang from Monday. The consulate general in Wuhan has already been closed and the staff has been evacuated.

A presidential proclamation of 2 February prohibited entry to the US for foreigners or non-permanent residents who had been less than 14 days before their arrival in China. Exceptions were made for foreign diplomats, flight crew and relatives of US citizens or permanent residents.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 evacuees made preparations on Tuesday to end their two-week quarantine at a military base in Southern California, where they have lived since their departure from China.

None of those who flew to the March airbase tested positive for the disease, the health authorities said, although one evacuation on another basis was found to have the highly contagious virus and was in the hospital.

The group, including children, arrived from China on January 29 and took charter flights from Wuhan.

There are 13 confirmed cases in the United States, including seven in California, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials.

More than 460 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Of these, 135 are from a cruise ship that has been quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

XI SEEKS TO INCREASE MORAL

In an attempt to promote morale, Xi visited a health center in Beijing on Monday and expressed confidence in the “war against the disease.”

Xi wore a surgical mask and had his temperature measured before expressing his gratitude to health workers on behalf of the ruling Communist Party and the government. “We will certainly win the war from these people,” he said during his Monday visit, videos of which were repeated every hour Tuesday on the state television news channel.

Much of Xi’s message was aimed at calling on citizens to follow party dictations and was aimed at minimizing the potentially massive economic impact of the outbreak.

His appearance was questioned by the way the government dealt with the crisis, in particular the failure of local officials in the worst hit city of Wuhan to clarify the extent of the outbreak. Public anger was triggered by the death of a young doctor sick by the virus who, along with seven others, had been threatened by the police for warning of the potential for a major outbreak as early as December.

