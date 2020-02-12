Advertisement

The empty Nanjing Road, which is usually a busy shopping street in Shanghai, China

Beijing / Hong Kong: After the fatal corona virus was diagnosed in one of Tom Hong’s neighbors, local officials in the southern Chinese city of Fuzhou, where he lives, chained the gates of his residential complex and prevented all residents from leaving the house.

“I feel the epidemic is getting closer to me,” said 52-year-old Hong, who has been detained for five days and spends time reading books and doing homework. “Daily life has become much more uncomfortable,” he said, and his nursery is likely to suffer from the fact that he and his staff cannot get to work.

The Hong restriction is part of the pile of rules that restrict work and daily activities and are now spreading across China, even though some factories and offices are officially resuming business. The authorities finally relaxed the rules for the Hong Kong site on Tuesday, so that every family can send a member outside every two days to get food.

Since there is no single national policy to curb the spread of coronavirus outside of Wuhan’s epicenter, officials are freelance to deal with their own, sometimes draconian, restrictions to prevent them from becoming the next site of the disease. Over 1,000 people have died of complications from a respiratory disease that has led to the partial collapse of the world’s second largest economy.

In the city of Zhumadian, in central Henan Province in China, virus protection means that only one person per family in the Yicheng District can leave home every five days to get food.

Even this task is a challenge after the district government ordered that all shopping centers and supermarkets be temporarily closed. Exceptions require regulatory approval as directed by the local government. The measures were imposed after Zhumadian reported more than 10 new cases per day for four days.

Residential lockdowns

Across China, one of the most common restrictions was to block residential areas, with Liaoning and Jiangxi provinces, as well as major cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Ningbo, Chengdu, and Suzhou, restricting visitors and asking residents to limit the number of trips outside.

Local action has sometimes led to setbacks and even confusion between levels of government, which is a necessary precaution and what is exaggerated.

In Yiwu, a city near Shanghai, local officials faced opposition after trying to order residents to send a family representative outside only every four days.

On Sunday, the Zhejiang provincial authorities monitoring the city asked lower levels of government to strike a balance between curbing virus spread and enabling the daily activities required. Bloomberg was informed of this in writing and confirmed as genuine by a person familiar with the matter.

The same day, Yiwu lifted the restrictions by allowing more trips and exemptions for urgent tasks. City officials also asked markets and shops to reopen.

The Securities Times reported Zhejiang’s announcement on Sunday, although the article appeared to be deleted from his social media account on Tuesday.

Back-to-work requirements

For companies, Monday meant an official return to work on the mainland after the extended New Year. However, many are now linked to different requirements from local authorities to get permission to actually send workers back to offices and production lines.

A common requirement is that companies provide enough masks, hand sanitizers, and protective equipment for employees and quarantine anyone who is away for two weeks. But with mask supplies so scarce that doctors and nurses on the Hubei front complain about bottlenecks, it can be impossible to follow this order.

An LED car factory in Zhenjiang, a city in Jiangsu Province, is still closed because, according to Melissa Shu, the company’s export manager, it cannot supply five masks per worker, as well as disinfectant and protective suits. Before the outbreak, the company planned to resume production on February 1.

Zhou Xinqi, the owner of Cixi Jinshengda Bearing Co. in Zhejiang, planned to get the workforce back on February 6, but most of his 300 employees have not returned due to travel restrictions. When they come back, they must be quarantined and Zhou expects his factory to resume production on February 25 at the earliest.

According to local authorities, Foxconn Technology Group resumed production at its main iPhone manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou on Monday, although it was unclear how many workers would return.

Beijing warned Tuesday to prevent companies from resuming business.

“These measures are not based on the science of epidemic prevention and do not follow central government policies,” Cong Liang, secretary general of the country’s main economic planner, told reporters. “That should be stopped from now on. We will regulate the improper measures that prevent companies from resuming their work. “

Chinese President Xi Jinping also pointed out the risk of going too far, notifying local authorities on February 3 that some efforts to curb the virus threatened the economy, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing people who are involved are familiar with his comments. Xi said some measures were impractical and publicly scared, Reuters said.

“It is difficult to find a balance between curbing the virus and resuming business,” said Larry Hu, Macquarie Securities economist. “It’s just a compromise.” – Bloomberg

