According to Jefferies analysts, China is likely to restructure its meat production and distribution system by abolishing smaller producers in favor of large-scale animal husbandry as soon as the outbreak of the corona virus subsides. Manufacturers of plant-based meat substitutes could also benefit, it said.

The government is addressing some meat importers and offering them the opportunity to set up state-of-the-art meat and animal processing factories on the mainland, analysts said in a February 10 report, citing sources. The report added that specialists in setting up production lines for meat processing will be brought in to advise on international best practices for food safety.

“We expect the government to make further announcements in the wake of recent spending that will end the practice of slaughtering animals in cities / markets once and for all,” the Hong Kong analysts wrote. This will place protein production “in the hands of large corporations and government companies.”

Can meat-loving Chinese consumers be convinced to switch to herbal substitutes?

Thinking follows a number of health concerns that have plagued the country’s meat supply and security, with the recent coronavirus epidemic contributing to the recent outbreaks of African swine fever and bird flu. According to Jefferies, five Chinese provinces have temporarily closed live poultry trading and slaughtering locations while the 2019 swine fever forced the government to kill most of its herd of pigs, fueling inflation.

“We believe that current senior party officials do not want this to be seen as their legacy,” said the Jefferies report.

Jefferies said large corporations and state-owned companies like WH Group, Wens, Muyuan and COFCO would be the main beneficiaries of the plan. The shift is also likely to accelerate acceptance of vegetable protein, Jefferies said. This has had a major impact on Hong Kong, which imported all of its fresh pork and 94 percent of its fresh beef from mainland China.

“With these unfortunate situations, the pace will accelerate,” said Christian Cadeo, managing partner of Singapore-based Big Idea Ventures, which focuses on investing in alternative proteins. “With enough shocks of this magnitude, consumers will eventually say and switch easily enough.”

People will be much more aware of what they consume, said David Yeung, founder of Green Common in Hong Kong, which sells plant-based meat products in Hong Kong and China. “I can confidently say that the demand for healthy food in China will skyrocket as awareness of food safety has to be at a whole new level.”

Jackfruit, vegan meat substitute for pulled pork, tacos and even fish cakes, offers a lot of nutrients

The transition may take some time, according to Arun Sundaram of CFRA Research, an independent investment research company. He estimates that it would take China more than five years to restore animal protein levels after African swine fever, and eating pork would suffer even longer.

McKinsey estimated the global alternative protein market to be around $ 2.2 billion compared to a global meat market of $ 1.7 trillion. This emerges from a report published in May 2019. The alternative meat products market could range from $ 90 to $ 470 Jefferies estimated by 2040 in a separate report last September.

