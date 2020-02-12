BEIJING >> China has reported 254 new daily deaths and a peak in new daily virus cases of 15,152, after new methodology was applied in the worst affected Hubei province on how cases are categorized.

The total number of deaths from the more than 2-month-old outbreak as reported on Thursday was 1,367, with the total number of confirmed cases increasing to 59,804. The change in categorization seemed to move the process forward to the diagnosis of an on-site physician instead of waiting for the results of laboratory tests.

On Thursday, China replaced its top officials in the central Hubei province and the capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of a viral outbreak that has infected more than 45,000 people worldwide.

Former mayor of Shanghai Ying Yong succeeds Jiang Chaoliang as head of the ruling Communist Party in the besieged province, reported the state news agency Xinhua, while Wang Zhonglin will take over the party from Ma Guoqiang as party secretary in Wuhan.

The high-level appointments follow the resignation earlier this week of two leaders of the provincial health committee. State media also reported that a whole series of others were kicked out of the party for violations related to the epidemic.

The public has criticized local officials for their approach to the outbreak of a new form of corona virus. The virus first appeared in December in the capital of Hubei, Wuhan, and has since spread to more than two dozen countries.

Many countries have introduced travel restrictions for recent visitors to China, which has more than 99% of the reported infections in the world.

In Vietnam, official media reported that a municipality of 10,000 residents to the north-west of the capital Hanoi had been imprisoned there for a cluster of cases.

The online newspaper VN Express quoted a senior official from the province of Vinh Phuc as reporting of an increase in cases in the municipality of Son Loi. Vietnam has confirmed 16 cases of the diseases, most in the province.

In an unprecedented measure to control the disease, recently referred to as COVID-19, the Chinese government has brought the hardest hit cities – home to more than 60 million – under control.

The Japanese health ministry announced Thursday that 44 more people on a quarantined cruise ship in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, have tested positive for COVID-19. The ship has 218 infections among its 3,700 passengers and crew.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that five of the patients already sent to hospitals for isolation and treatment of COVID-19 have severe symptoms and are on artificial respirators or under intensive care.

Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, finally anchored for Cambodia on Thursday after being rejected by various Asian and Pacific governments. According to operator Holland America Line, no cases of the viral disease have been confirmed among 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members.

Thailand refused to allow Westerdam to dock this week after it had already been rejected by the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Guam due to virus problems.

The Westerdam began its cruise in Singapore last month and the last stop before it was denied further landings was in Hong Kong, where 50 cases of the viral disease have been confirmed.