By YANAN WANG

BEIJING – China reported 254 new deaths and a 15,152 increase in viral cases on Thursday after the worst hit Hubei Province adopted a new classification system that broadened the scope of the outbreak diagnosis and expanded to more than 20 countries.

Japan also reported its first death, a woman in her eighties who had been hospitalized since early February. Two other locations outside of mainland China – Hong Kong and the Philippines – each previously confirmed a death.

The new diagnostic approach came on the same day that Hubei and its battered capital, Wuhan, replaced their top officials in an obvious response to public criticism of how local authorities dealt with the epidemic.

The total number of deaths in mainland China since the outbreak began in December was 1,367, with the total number of confirmed cases increasing to 52,526. This number now includes more than 13,000 cases of “clinical diagnosis” in Hubei, including apparently cases that are based on medical analysis in combination with lung imaging, rather than waiting for laboratory test results.

Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission, said Hubei has adopted a revised diagnostic and treatment plan to speed up patient identification and treatment.

This adds a “clinical diagnostic case” classification to identify suspected pneumonia cases so patients can be enrolled and treated as confirmed cases as soon as possible, Mi said, adding that “serious illnesses and mortality should be reduced.”

China also appointed new senior officials in Hubei and Wuhan.

Former Shanghai mayor Ying Yong succeeded Jiang Chaoliang as the ruling chief of the Communist Party in the troubled province, the Xinhua State News Agency reported, while Wang Zhonglin replaced Ma Guoqiang as party secretary in Wuhan.

The appointments follow the dismissal of two heads of the Provincial Health Commission earlier this week. State media also reported that a number of others were excluded from the party for violations related to the epidemic.

The public has often criticized local officials for not responding quickly and decisively to the new virus. The authorities initially assured people that there was little or no risk of human-to-human transmission, a statement that was later withdrawn. Wuhan residents said the hospitals are overcrowded and lack adequate medical care. Doctors who tried to exchange information at an early stage were reprimanded by the police for “spreading rumors”.

Many countries have introduced travel restrictions for youngest visitors to China, which has more than 99% of the infections reported worldwide.

In an unprecedented measure to curb the disease, recently dubbed COVID-19, the Chinese government has blocked the hardest hit cities – home to more than 60 million.

World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said the agency is asking China to clarify the updates to its case definition and report log.

“Based on our current understanding, the new case definition extends the network to include not only laboratory-confirmed cases but also clinically diagnosed cases based on symptoms and exposure,” Jasarevic said in an email to The Associated Press.

“Today’s jump in the cases reflects the broader definition,” he said.

A team of advance experts from WHO has been in China since Monday. The team is here to “discuss specific arrangements for the China-WHO joint mission with the Chinese side,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a daily online briefing.

“The purpose of the joint mission is to enable experts from both sides to communicate in depth about the situation and efforts to prevent and control it, and to provide advice for China and other affected countries,” said Geng.

In Vietnam, official media reported that a village with 10,000 inhabitants northwest of the capital Hanoi was closed due to a number of cases.

The online newspaper VN Express quoted a senior official from the Vinh Phuc province as reporting an increase in the number of cases in Son Loi. Vietnam has confirmed 16 cases, most of them in the province.

The Japanese Ministry of Health announced Thursday that 44 other people had tested positive for COVID-19 on a cruise ship that was quarantined in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo. The ship has 218 infections among its 3,700 passengers and crew.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that five of the patients who have already been hospitalized for isolation and treatment have severe symptoms and are artificial respirators or in intensive care.

Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, moored in Cambodia on Thursday after being rejected by several Asian and Pacific governments. According to the operator Holland America Line, 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members have not been diagnosed with viral infections.

Thailand refused to allow Westerdam to dock this week after being rejected by the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Guam for virus problems.

The Westerdam started its cruise in Singapore last month and its last stop before being denied further landings was in Hong Kong, where 51 cases of viral disease were confirmed.

Associated press writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Sopheng Cheang in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Grant Peck in Bangkok and researcher Yu Bing in Beijing all contributed to this report.