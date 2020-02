Advertisement

BEIJING – Mainland China has reported that the death toll from viruses has increased to 811 and exceeded the number of SARS deaths over the period 2002-2003.

According to China’s National Health Commission, the total number of cases with the new virus has risen to 37,198.

Advertisement

The outbreak of SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome] claimed 774 lives and infected more than 8,000 people worldwide. Like the new virus, it comes from China.

Advertisement