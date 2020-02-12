China’s leadership announced “positive results” on Wednesday of attempts to control the new coronavirus epidemic, but warned that it was still facing a “large-scale war” against the outbreak when the death toll passed 1,100.

President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Politburo ruling permanent committee after figures revealed a decrease in the number of new cases for the second consecutive day, hoping that the epidemic would peak later this month.

Xi said there were “positive results”, but warned that the country “should not relax” according to state media because the authorities have held tens of millions of people.

China is still facing a “large-scale war” and a “big test,” the state broadcaster CCTV said in a reading of the meeting.

Authorities said that a further 97 people had died in China on Wednesday, raising the national toll to 1,113, while more than 44,600 were infected with the COVID-19 virus.

In Geneva, World Health Organization officials warned that they would not draw conclusions about the Chinese data prematurely.

“I think it is far too early to predict the beginning, middle or end of this epidemic,” said Michael Ryan, head of the WHO program for health emergencies.

The number of newly reported cases from China has stabilized, says WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“But that must be interpreted with extreme caution,” he warned. “This outbreak can go in all directions.”

In Spain, the organizers of the world’s largest trade fair for mobile telecommunications, the World Mobile Congress, said the event would be canceled after an exodus of heavyweights in the industry over the fear of coronavirus.

The GSMA, which organizes the annual show for Barcelona, ​​said it was canceled because of “global concerns about the corona virus outbreak, concerns about travel and other circumstances.”

The announcement was made just a few hours after Vodafone, Nokia, Deutsche Telekom, the British BT and Rakuten had withdrawn from Japan, in the footsteps of Intel, Facebook, Cisco and China’s Vivo.

The epidemic has threatened the Chinese economy, the world’s second largest, with the ANZ bank warning that Chinese GDP growth would slow to 3.2-4.0 percent in the first quarter, compared to an earlier projection of 5.0 percent.

It has also disrupted the sporting events in China: FIA, the motorsport driver, announced the suspension of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Shanghai, originally scheduled for April 19, due to the “continued spread” of the corona virus.

And this week’s Singapore Air Show – the largest in Asia – was hit hard by the retreating exhibitors and the low turnout.

Due to the impact of the virus, the OPEC oil cartel lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth by nearly a fifth this year.

While the full impact of the outbreak on the global economy remains unclear and a vaccine is not in sight, investors seem to think that the worst of the emergency is over – and stock markets have performed well in Europe and the United States.

“The markets are ready to grab any sign of good news, so the fact that there are indications that the number of new cases is falling in China was a reason to go higher,” said SpreadEx analyst Connor Campbell.

The American planner Boeing warned, however, that there was no doubt that the outbreak would hamper the aviation industry and the wider economy.

The largest number of cases outside of China are on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the Japanese coast.

Another 39 people on board the Diamond Princess have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 174, while thousands of passengers and crew are quarantined for a second week.

However, the majority of the deaths and most cases occurred in the central province of Hubei, whose capital, Wuhan, is the epicenter of the outbreak. Around 56 million have been placed in virtual quarantine in the province.

In a positive development, the number of new cases in Hubei has fallen by around 1,600 for two consecutive days, according to figures from the National Health Commission.

Outside the province, the number of new patients has fallen every day in the last week.

In addition to blocking Hubei, authorities have restricted movements in various other cities far from the epicenter in its unprecedented attempt to control the virus.

Several countries have banned the arrival from China, while major airlines have stopped flights to and from the country, since hundreds of people are now infected in about twenty countries.

The 53-year-old man became infected during a conference in Singapore and then passed it on to fellow countrymen on vacation in the French Alps before finally being diagnosed in Britain.

