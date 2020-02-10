Advertisement

According to the Chinese Health Commission, Sunday was the deadliest day for the new corona virus since the virus broke out in December.

In just three weeks, the number of deaths from pneumonia-related coronavirus increased from three to 910. The Chinese Health Commission reported another 97 deaths on Sunday. This is an increase of 12 percent over the previous daily information and most deaths in China in a single day.

Of these 97 people, the vast majority – 91 people – came from Hubei Province, where Wuhan, the city of origin of the virus, is located. Two were in neighboring Anhui Province and one each in Jiangxi Province, Hainan Province and Gansu Province. China also confirmed that a person farthest from the epicenter of the outbreak died in Heilongjiang Province.

At the end of December, the Chinese health authorities reported 44 cases of a new pneumonia coronavirus to the World Health Organization (WHO). It was only on January 20 that the WHO reported the first three deaths involving everyone in China.

So far, there has been only one death outside of China – a person in the Philippines – but on Friday, the US embassy in Beijing confirmed that a 60-year-old US citizen died from the virus at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan.

A man with a face mask visits a fresh food market in Hong Kong on Sunday to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. China reported another 97 deaths on Sunday, making it the deadliest day for the virus.

DALE DE LA REY / AFP / Getty

Researchers are still studying the new corona virus since it was first detected in humans, but the genome sequence shows that it resembles severe acute respiratory syndrome. The SARS outbreak started in China and between 2002 and 2003, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 8,098 people worldwide contracted the virus. Of these people, 774 died.

With at least 40,171 confirmed cases and 910 deaths, the new coronavirus temporarily named 2019-nCoV has surpassed SARS in cases and deaths. At around 10 percent, however, the mortality rate of SARS is still far above that of 2019-nCoV, which is currently around 2 percent.

To combat the spread of the virus in America, President Donald Trump imposed travel restrictions on foreigners entering the United States if they were in China within 14 days of their arrival. On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would allocate $ 100 million to fight the coronavirus in China.

“This commitment – along with (with) hundreds of millions of generous donations – demonstrates the United States’ strong leadership in response to the outbreak. Together, we can have a profound impact,” said Pompeo in a tweet announcing the investment.

For most people who contract the virus, symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing were mild. However, health officials believe that it can be particularly dangerous for people with respiratory problems, and China reported that 6,484 people were in “serious condition”.

There is no vaccination or cure for the new corona virus, so doctors have to treat the symptoms, not the virus. But treatment couldn’t be far, and on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, officials succeeded with a possible vaccine, and if there were no “mishaps”, trials with humans could start in two and a half months.

