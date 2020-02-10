Advertisement

The World Health Agency, with a toll of 900, indicates concerns about overseas cases

Beijing: Millions of people in China returned to work on Monday after a long holiday to slow the spread of the new corona virus, which killed more than 900 people in the country.

At least 40,000 people in China are now infected with the virus, which is believed to have occurred in the capital of Hubei Province, Wuhan, late last year.

And although the World Health Organization (WHO) gives preliminary signs of the epidemic stabilizing in China, agency director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the number of cases registered abroad could only be “the tip of the iceberg”. ,

His comments came when an international WHO team of experts traveled to China late Sunday, led by Bruce Aylward, a veteran of previous health emergencies.

There were some signs of the country returning to normal.

The streets in Beijing and Shanghai were much busier than in the past few days, and the southern city of Guangzhou announced that normal public transport would resume on Monday.

Work, interrupted

However, dozens of millions of people in Hubei Province did not return to work because the province – the epicenter of the outbreak – remained closed with cut-off travel links.

Many companies offered their employees the opportunity to work from home.

The automaker Volkswagen announced that some of its factories would reopen on Monday, while others would postpone production for another week. Toyota has extended the closure of its Chinese plants until February 16.

Many factories that manufacture medical devices were already back in operation.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission, 87 percent of the country’s medical mask production had already resumed.

The Chinese central bank announced that it would provide banks with 300 billion yuan ($ 43 billion) in special loans as of Monday to help companies fight the epidemic.

However, the tourism industry is still in the doldrums. Several countries prohibit entry from China, large airlines that discontinue flights, and international and domestic tour groups have been stopped.

Schools and universities across the country remained closed.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

The number of deaths from the novel corona virus has overtaken the global deaths in the SARS epidemic 2002-03.

China has internationally condemned the cover-up of cases during the SARS outbreak, but the WHO praised the measures Beijing has taken this time.

However, the health authority warns that the numbers could still “skyrocket”.

Ian Lipkin – a professor at Columbia University who worked with China on the SARS outbreak – also warned of the risk of “bumps” in infections when people return to work.

WHO chief Tedros said there have been some cases of “worrying cases” overseas among people who have not yet traveled to China.

“Detection of a small number of cases can indicate greater prevalence in other countries. In short, we may only see the tip of the iceberg, ”he tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, thousands of people stranded on the World Dream cruise ship for five days were allowed to disembark on Sunday after the 1,800 crew members found the new corona virus to be negative.

The ship carried three Chinese passengers to Vietnam between January 19 and 24, which later turned out to be infected with the SARS-like corona virus.

Health officials at the semi-autonomous Asian financial center said the crew and a similar number of passengers had been released from quarantine.

