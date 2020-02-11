Advertisement

Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng, a blind scholar and Nobel Peace Prize winner who fled house arrest in 2012 and found asylum in the United States, wrote about China’s authoritarian response to the Wuhan corona virus outbreak Washington Post last week.

One of the allegations he cited in the article was that people suspected of being infected in Wuhan were welded into their homes by the authorities and their doors and windows were sealed with metal bars so they could not escape.

Chen, who now teaches at the Catholic University of America and is a senior fellow for human rights at the Witherspoon Institute, has argued that the coronavirus has shown just how dangerous authoritarianism can be since Beijing’s immediate response to the problem – when it came about A Catastrophic Month in who was faked to have no problem at all – essentially, to put 50 million people in prison by banning Wuhan and the surrounding province:

Videos filmed by brave locals last weekend – especially by citizen journalists Fang Bing and Chen Qiushi – are revealing. Bodies lie on the street or are carried out of the house. A transporter with eight body bags takes the dead from the hospital to a crematorium. Queues of people meander through the medical centers, waiting for tests and registration, with every cough in the crowd causing an unconscious twitch. Dozens of others sit in a waiting room and hang on IV bags that dangle from the ceiling improperly like jellyfish swimming in an aquarium.

We hear the sobs of people who are above dying parents and loved ones who are lifeless on stretchers. People lean on the walls or lie in hallways, the dead lie on stretchers covered with flowered bedspreads that they brought back from home. All healthcare workers wear protective suits, while ordinary people walk in and out of hospitals that are only protected by paper face masks. Everyone is hiding behind subdued anonymity. There is an uncanny silence, as if language itself would spread the disease.

You don’t have to look far to find the signs of a typically authoritarian response to the crisis. CCP officials close doors to prevent the sick from leaving their homes. Hospitals and clinics reject people because, despite the official promise of free care, they cannot pay when they return home to take care of themselves and their families, or to succumb to the disease alone. And without recognized diagnoses, these deaths are not included in the CCP’s official statistics about the new disease.

Around the same time that Chen Guangcheng was writing these words, one of the citizen journalists he praised for his bravery, Chen Quishi, was put in “quarantine” and has been held without contact with the outside world since.

Chen Guangcheng underpinned his story of Communist Party officials who welded doors with videos posted online from Wuhan. The U.K. Sun published a collection of photos and videos on Sunday, in which the welding practice was presented under the heading “SEALED IN VIRUS TOMB!”, Which is typical for sensationalism.

The Sun has not authenticated any of these videos. The Sun cited speculation from human rights defenders that some of these house barricades came from frightened civilian mobs rather than from the Chinese government.

This is an example of using pic.twitter.com/4j7OofPN0i

– 閻國民 (@mr_yan_vip) January 31, 2020

中 中 共匪 警 死 人家 人家 大门

在 在 独裁 专制 国家 的 永远 不是 独裁者 的

因为 因为 大人 被 隔离 ， 救助 又 跟不上 ，

pic.twitter.com/q58lHYZwtq

– (@ goodgirland1) January 29, 2020

Chen returned to his subject several times where China established a prison state to curb the coronavirus, and found that even the well-respected Chinese Communist Party hospitals and medical facilities are similar to detention centers, mainly because they have one Total capacity available A fraction of the new beds that China urgently needs.

Chen is one of the most prominent critics who claim that China’s widespread lack of coronavirus test kits could be a deficiency that was deliberately created to underestimate the death toll. He referred to stories about officials in Wuhan stealing Red Cross donations because supplies were running out, leading to high prices for protective equipment and even lottery drawings for face masks.

“I have long said that the Chinese Communist Party is a threat to humanity. Now that the Wuhan eruption is spreading far into the world, the regime has once again proven to be a civilization threat. A public health crisis has been turned into a human rights disaster, ”he concluded.

There is no mention of closed doors, stocks hoarded by panicked officials, or critical treatment deficits in the Chinese media’s treatment of the coronavirus outbreak. A picture post, released on Monday by the Xinhua State Intelligence Service, looked at people in Wuhan helping each other, with a focus on those who give away free vegetables.

Wuhan looks like a deserted city after a post-apocalyptic science fiction film in aerial photography, but Xinhua tried to make it look like life was almost back to normal, even though everyone was wearing surgical masks and “volunteers”, the electronic thermometer used to detect – Check residents for fever.

Xinhua assured readers that Wuhan officials “comb communities to ensure that every confirmed or suspected patient is localized and cared for.” One of the most visible signs of the Chinese government’s fight against the virus is the strange attempt to disinfect entire cities with huge bleach-filled spray vehicles.

“Health experts say that these public displays of explosives are unlikely to do much to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, and that disinfection should instead target specific locations, such as emergency rooms and community surfaces in hospitals, where more coronavirus germs are present are likely to be swapped. ” business insider citing experts concerned about the “bleach cannon” campaign in the theater, resources could be kept from more productive methods of prevention and treatment.

