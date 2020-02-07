Advertisement

A Chinese doctor punished after he raised the alarm about the new corona virus and died Friday after being infected by the pathogen and led to an outpouring of grief and anger over an aggravating crisis that has now killed more than 630 people.

At least 31,000 people have been infected by the virus that ophthalmologist Li Wenliang revealed at the end of December – before they became the last victims.

People go to a vigil in Hong Kong in honor of the Chinese doctor who gave the corona virus death warning. The death of Li Wenliang, who was punished for raising the alarm about the emergence of this new virus, has released great anger in China. Photo: AFPTV / Edwin KWOK

The virus is believed to have come from a market that sells exotic animals in Wuhan before it jumped on people and spread across China and abroad while millions traveled for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Researchers from the South China Agricultural University have identified the endangered pangolin as a “potential intermediate host” for the disease, because the genome sequences of viruses found on the squamous mammal are 99 percent identical to those on coronavirus patients.

The media keep an eye on the Diamond Princess cruise ship with more than 3,000 people on board in quarantine in the port of Yokohama Photo: AFP / Kazuhiro NOGI

The virus has since spread to China, prompting the government to close cities of tens of millions of people, and panic has grown around the world as more than 240 cases have occurred in two dozen countries.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, announced that it would be forced to quarantine arrival on mainland China from Saturday, and warned that anyone caught breaking the new rules could be sentenced to six months in prison.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, whose countries are struggling about trade and human rights, spoke by telephone about the health emergency.

A laboratory technician is working on coronavirus samples in the “Fire Eye” laboratory in Wuhan Photo: AFP / STR

“We talked about coronavirus in particular. They work very hard and I think they do it very professionally,” Trump told reporters in the White House.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the United States would offer up to $ 100 million to China and other affected countries to fight the rapidly spreading corona virus.

A deserted street in Shanghai, because fear of spreading the virus affects cities throughout China, even those who are not closed. Photo: AFP / NOEL CELIS

Beijing is furious with a ban on arrivals from China brought by the United States and other countries.

Li, 34, died early Friday, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a message on the Twitter-like Weibo platform in China, an announcement that caused deep sadness about social media about a doctor who was hailed as a hero.

“He is a hero who warned others with his life,” wrote a fellow Wuhan doctor at Weibo.

Striking medical workers demand that Hong Kong close the border with China to contain the virus. Photo: AFP / Philip FONG

There was also a rare collective attack of anger on the authorities and strong demands, including the hashtag “we demand freedom of speech”, which was censored.

“Those fat officials who live on public money, may you die from a snowstorm,” another Weibo user wrote in a comment that was scrubbed later.

Posters warn residents in Beijing to take protective measures against the corona virus Photo: AFP / GREG BAKER

In a sign that criticism has shaken the Communist government, its anti-graft agency announced it was sending a team to Wuhan to “conduct an extensive investigation into issues related to Dr. Li Wenliang reported by the masses”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Health Commission expressed condolences for his death.

Timeline of events that led to the death of coronavirus whistleblower Chinese physician Li Wenliang. Photo: AFP / Gal ROMA

Li’s death has also emphasized the enormous risks that primary care physicians have taken to treat patients in overwhelmed and under-equipped hospitals in Wuhan, the 11 million people quarantined city where the virus occurred in December.

Medical staff walks past an improvised monument for the late ophthalmologist Li Wenliang in the Houhu branch of the Wuhan Central Hospital on 7 February Photo: AFP / STR

Medical personnel are overburdened and have insufficient protective equipment, the vice-governor of Hubei province admitted on Thursday.

Li sent a message about the new corona virus to colleagues on December 30 in Wuhan, but later became part of a group of people who had been summoned by the police for “rumor murder”.

He later contracted the disease while treating a patient.

Censors seemed to be struggling with how to deal with his death.

State newspaper Global Times and state broadcaster CCTV reported for the first time on Weibo that Li had died at the end of Thursday, to quickly remove their post-death messages and quickly become one of the top topics on the popular platform.

Analysts have said that the local authorities minimized the extent of the outbreak at the beginning of January because they were holding political meetings at the time and wanted to radiate a stability aspect.

The first fatal outcome was reported on January 11. The death toll has since risen to 636, with 73 more on Friday and a further 3,000 new infections.

To control the spread, authorities have placed about 56 million people in Wuhan and surrounding cities under virtual lockdown.

Authorities in Wuhan are “combing” communities to find people suspected or confirmed to have the virus and to quarantine them, state media said.

Major airlines have suspended flights to and from the country, while several countries have advised their citizens to leave China.

But cases continue to arise.

Two cruise ships with thousands of vacationers in Hong Kong and Japan have been quarantined because authorities are testing people for infections.

On Friday, another 41 people tested positive aboard the Diamond Princess in Japan, bringing the total number of infected cases on the ship to 61.

Another cruise ship carrying a passenger suspected of being infected with coronavirus is not allowed to dock in southern Japan, the government said Friday.

While global concern is increasing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that that world was facing a “chronic shortage” of masks and other protective equipment.

Apple contractor Foxconn said Friday that it would make face masks alongside iPhones at its factory in Shenzhen, targeting 20 million at the end of February.

