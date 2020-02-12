Advertisement

China reported a further drop in the number of new cases of viral infections and 97 further deaths on Wednesday, raising the death toll to over 1,100 as postal services worldwide said delivery had been impacted by the cancellation of many flights to China.

The National Health Commission said 2,015 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, declining a second day. The total number of cases in mainland China was 44,653, although many experts claim that a large number of other infected people have not been counted.

The additional deaths increased the toll on the mainland to 1,113. Two people died elsewhere, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

In the port city of Tianjin, southeast of Beijing, a number of cases were attributed to a department store in the Baodi district. A third of the 104 cases confirmed by Tianjin are in Baodi, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Xinhua, on January 31, the first person in the cluster to be diagnosed was a salesperson in the store’s small household appliances department. The shop was already closed at that point and was disinfected on February 1st. Nevertheless, several diagnoses soon followed.

The next, whose infections were confirmed, were also vendors in the store. They have not visited Wuhan recently, and with the exception of one married couple, the patients work in different areas of the business and, according to Xinhua, do not know each other.

The Japanese Ministry of Health said 39 new cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, bringing the total to 174 on the Diamond Princess.

The U.S. Postal Service said it had “significant difficulty” shipping letters, packages, and express mail to China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

Both the United States and Singapore Post noted in notes to their global colleagues that they would no longer accept articles for China “until sufficient transportation capacity is available.”

The Chinese postal service China Post said it disinfected post offices, processing centers and vehicles to ensure that the virus does not spread through the mail and to protect personnel.

The crisis has also had an impact on the postal service, which transports China to other destinations such as North Korea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The World Health Organization has designated the disease caused by the virus as COVID-19, avoiding any animal or geographical designation to avoid stigmatization and to show that the disease stems from a new corona virus discovered in 2019.

The disease was first reported in December and has been linked to a food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where most of the outbreak has occurred.

Zhong Nanshan, a leading Chinese epidemiologist, said that while the virus outbreak in China may peak this month, the situation at the center of the crisis remains difficult.

“We need more time to work hard in Wuhan,” he said, describing the isolation of infected patients as a priority.

“We have to prevent more people from becoming infected,” he said. “The problem of human-to-human transmission has not yet been resolved.”

Without enough facilities to handle the number of cases, Wuhan built prefabricated hospitals and rebuilt a gym and other large rooms to accommodate patients and isolate them from others.

China’s official media reported Tuesday that the leading health officials in Hubei Province, whose capital is Wuhan, have been released from their duties. No reasons were given, although the province’s first response was considered slow and ineffective. Speculation that senior officials could be fired has eased, but could spark political struggles and be an implicit admission of responsibility.

The virus outbreak has become the latest political challenge for the party and its leader, Xi Jinping, who has gained more political power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, but has faced crises on several fronts. These include a rapidly slowing domestic economy, the trade war with the United States and pressure on China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy.

China is struggling to revitalize its economy after the annual New Year holidays have been extended to curb the spread of the virus. Approximately 60 million people are in virtual quarantine and many others are still working at home.

In Hong Kong, the diagnosis of four people living in a home sparked comparisons with the fatal SARS pandemic 17 years ago.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the building after a 62-year-old woman diagnosed with the virus was found 10 floors below a man who had been confirmed to have the virus.

Health officials called it a precautionary measure and attempted to dispel fears of an epidemic and remove similarities with the SARS community outbreak in the Amoy Gardens housing development in 2003.

