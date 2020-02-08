Advertisement

BEIJING: The number of confirmed cases of the new virus increased again in China, while the death toll rose to 722 on Saturday as the ruling Communist Party was exposed to anger and public accusations after the death of a police-threatened doctor after trying had been raising the alarm about the disease over a month ago.

The government announced that another 3,399 people had been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, which resulted in a decrease over two days and increased the total number of mainland cases to 34,546.

Cruise ship passengers faced more suffering when Japan reported three other cases for a total of 64 cases on a quarantined ship and dismissed another

After an online riot about Dr.’s treatment Li Wenliang, sent by the government, sent a conciliatory letter to the Communist Party, saying it was sending a team to “fully investigate relevant issues raised by the public”.

Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, contracted the virus while treating patients, and his death was confirmed early Friday. Li, one of eight doctors in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not, said the police had forced him to sign a statement that he admitted to spreading lies.

Even the government-run Global Times newspaper said the treatment of Li and other whistleblowers was “evidence that local authorities are unable to fight an infectious and deadly virus.”

The episode has raised long-standing complaints that party officials lie or cover up outbreaks of disease, chemical spills, dangerous consumer goods, or financial fraud. Chinese nationals can be detained for rumors or anger.

Most deaths from the virus have been reported in older people with pre-existing health problems, but according to disease specialists, Li’s work – ophthalmologists sit very close to their patients during exams – may have exposed him to a particularly high dose of the virus that causes his virus disease was caused more severe.

Quarantined ship

In Japan, three more cases were diagnosed on Saturday with 3,700 passengers and crew members of the quarantined Diamond Princess. Those on board remain under 14-day quarantine.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said foreign passengers on another ship, Holland America Westerdam, are not allowed to enter Japan. He said there were suspected virus patients on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 residents, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port, said the official Mie Matsubara of Overseas Travel Agency.

“We’re getting desperate,” she said. “We hope we can go somewhere so that the passengers can land.”

Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China on Saturday.

“If you sign this form, you have to stay at home. They also warned me that I can’t go out. I have to stay at home for 14 days, ”said Jennifer Cheung, who arrived from Henan in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has refused to fully seal its border, but hopes the quarantine will keep travelers from the mainland.

All but one of the deaths were in China. China’s National Health Commission said that approximately 6,101 of those receiving treatment, or almost 17%, are in serious condition. The vast majority of those infected live in China. Around 290 other countries are located in around two dozen other countries, including Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea.

