BEIJING – China’s ruling Communist Party has to make a politically stressful decision: Admit that a virus outbreak is not under control and cancel this year’s high-profile official event. Or bring 3,000 lawmakers to Beijing next month and risk fueling public anger at how the government deals with the disease.

The party was already exposed to criticism of its massive censorship and other social controls under President Xi Jinping, who took power in 2012 and has gained more political power than any other Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

Now the new disease, named COVID-19, is the party’s biggest crisis since China’s last outbreak of a mysterious disease in 2002-2003. SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, killed almost 800 people and led to allegations. Beijing had endangered the public by hiding the disease in order not to disturb a change in party leadership.

There is no evidence that Xi faces a serious challenge to his position, but public anger could push opponents of ruling party ammunition against his autocratic rule.

“In the long term, I think it will harm him,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

But for the moment, even party figures that Xi may see weakened feel obliged to gather around him, Tsang said. “You won’t risk a crisis like this destroying the credibility of the Communist Party itself,” he said.

The National People’s Congress, which opens on March 5, is prominent but powerless and supports the ruling party’s economic and social welfare plans. Prime Ministers and Cabinet Ministers hold their only press conferences of the year while delegates meet at group meetings and speak to foreign reporters – a potentially explosive mix.

The party leaders fear that the delegates “could take out their anger and frustration,” said Willy Lam, a political scientist at the University of Hong Kong in China.

He said there would likely be “heavy censorship” to ensure that angry delegates cannot speak to reporters unless the meeting is postponed for the first time since the 1966-1976 ultra-radical cultural revolution.

The party could postpone the meeting to May or later in the hope that the outbreak might have subsided, and the event could take place “without presenting a picture that doesn’t matter how it affects people,” said Tsang.

This would contradict Beijing’s intensive fight against diseases. They isolated cities with a total population of 60 million and discouraged travel and public gatherings across the country, disrupting business and increasing economic losses.

China has reported more than 1,100 deaths and over 44,600 confirmed cases, most of which are in downtown Wuhan and surrounding Hubei Province.

The party has used its monopoly media control and ubiquitous censorship controls to suppress criticism online, via the popular WeChat news service, and through other social media. But there is grumbling, including in his own ranks, about Xi’s autocratic rule and assertiveness against the South China Sea and other foreign issues that have strained relations with China’s neighbors.

In an essay entitled “Angry People Are No Fear More”, a legal professor at Beijing’s elite Tsinghua University criticized “decisions based on” big data totalitarianism “and” WeChat terrorism “.

“Politics are corrupt and the regime is ethically exhausted,” Xu Zhangrun wrote in the article published on the California website China Digital Times.

Last year, Xu was suspended from his post and investigated by Tsinghua for criticizing the party’s decision in 2018 to remove the president’s term limit from China’s constitution, allowing Xi to remain in office indefinitely.

The party has also raged in public after the death of Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan, who was reprimanded in December for warning of the virus. Local authorities have been accused of preventing doctors from speaking about the outbreak so as not to overshadow the major political event in Hubei Province, a legislative meeting in preparation for the National People’s Congress.

Comments on Li’s microblog account accused the Wuhan authorities of evaluating public security policy.

Party leaders have tried to divert anger by allowing state media and social media users to criticize local Wuhan officials.

The party was similarly criticized for SARS.

The first cases were reported in November 2002, but the party said the disease was under control. Only when President Jiang Zemin handed power to Hu Jintao in March 2003 was an emergency declared.

After being named Secretary General of the party in 2012, Xi has acquired tremendous authority. He took over the leadership of the military and its rivals, including Prime Minister Li Keqiang. Xi appointed himself party leader to oversee economic reforms and other important issues.

It was a break with two previous generations of leaders based on the consensus of members of the ruling party’s inner power, the Standing Committee.

This has allowed Xi to push through ambitious plans, including the billion-dollar belt and road initiative, to expand trade by building ports, railroads, and other trade-related infrastructure in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

But Xi also finds it difficult to distract the guilt. This week he broke a long public silence about the disease by visiting a quarter of Beijing where about 340 cases of the virus had occurred.

Xi is personally faced with many sensitive issues, from Beijing’s collective bargaining war with Washington and close ties to Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by the Communist Party as territories, anti-government protests in Hong Kong and the mass ethnic groups of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region in the north-west.

Xi appears to have tried to distance itself from the recent virus outbreak by appointing Prime Minister Li Keqiang to chair the disease-fighting party group on January 26.

The next day, Li flew to Wuhan, met with doctors and nurses, and visited a supermarket.

“This appears to be an attempt to shift the blame to Li Keqiang if the progress in fighting the disease is unsatisfactory,” said Lam.

