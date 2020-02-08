Advertisement

BEIJING >> The number of deaths on the Chinese mainland after the new virus outbreak has risen to 811, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic.

However, the number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours on Sunday has fallen considerably compared to the previous period, which experts say is a sign that the virus is spreading.

A further 89 deaths were reported, while 2,656 new cases were added for a total of 37,198. 3,399 cases were reported on Saturday for the last 24 hours.

SARS is generally considered to have killed 774 people and made 8,098 sick, mainly in mainland China and Hong Kong. The answer was much faster this time and countries around the world are enforcing stricter measures to limit the spread.

A 60-year-old American was among the new fatalities in Wuhan, the worst-hit central Chinese city where the virus was first discovered in December among people who had visited a food market selling live wild animals. He is apparently the first American death in the outbreak, while a Japanese citizen being treated in Wuhan and allegedly an alleged cause also died.

The ruling Communist Party of China is confronted with continued public anger over the death of a Wuhan doctor threatened by the police after trying to raise the alarm about a month ago.

On Saturday, Japan reported three more cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship for a total of 64. There are 3,700 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess who have to stay on board for 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign passengers on another ship, the Westerdam of Holland America, Japan will not be admitted due to suspected virus patients on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 people, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port.

Hong Kong began introducing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China on Saturday. The territory has refused to completely seal its border, but hopes that the quarantine will keep travelers off the mainland.

China’s leaders are trying to stream food to busy cities despite the fight against diseases and to alleviate the fear of potential shortages and price increases after panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities was closed.

Public anger continued to simmer the treatment by the authorities of a young doctor who was reprimanded by the police for giving a warning about the virus before he was infected and died this week.

At death, 34-year-old Li Wenliang became the face of anger over the controls of the ruling Communist Party on information and complaints that officials are lying about or outbreaks of diseases, chemical spills, dangerous consumer products or financial fraud.

The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died overnight at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked and probably contracted the virus while treating patients in the early days of the outbreak.

The police had rebuked eight doctors, including Li, in December for warning friends on social media about the emerging threat. The Supreme Court of China later criticized the police, but the ruling Communist Party tightened its grip on information about the outbreak.

Users of the Chinese Weibo microblogging service have left hundreds of thousands of messages to lament the death of Li and criticize the authorities for their treatment of him and other whistleblowers.

Following the criticism, the government announced that a Beijing team would be sent to Wuhan to “investigate issues reported by the masses involving Dr. Li Wenliang.”

