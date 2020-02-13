At the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Hubei Province, China, health officials reported 14,840 new cases of the virus and 242 new deaths related to the infection, according to CNBC. In Wuhan, where the recent outbreak of the coronavirus is said to have started, over 33,000 patients are still hospitalized, many of whom are classified as critically ill.

More than 48,000 people have been infected with the virus in Hubei Province, while the death toll has increased to over 1,300.

As part of a new plan to treat the virus, the General Office of the National Health and Health Commission and the Office of State Administration for Traditional Chinese Medicine have added clinical diagnoses to their patient classifications, “so patients can receive standardized treatment based on confirmed cases.” as early as possible to further improve the success rate of treatment, “a Wednesday press release said.

This addition to the classification means that health officials can use lung imaging techniques to confirm their diagnoses, rather than relying solely on standard nucleic acid tests performed on blood samples.

Recent data from China released on Wednesday shows 14,840 new cases of COVID-19 in Hubei Province and 242 new deaths related to the virus.

Getty

So far, 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States, causing the disease control and prevention centers to warn that the virus should “gain a foothold in the United States.”

“At some point, the community is likely to spread to the United States or other countries,” said the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, told reporters on Wednesday. “This will trigger a change in our response strategy.”

Newsweek contacted CDC for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

CDC recommends not wearing face masks or respirators in public to protect yourself from the virus. Only those who come into direct contact with COVID-19, such as B. Health care providers or immediate family members of those who have been confirmed to be infected with the virus should use these devices.

CDC testing for COVID-19 resulted in the accidental release of an infected patient in San Diego, California on Tuesday. After a woman was allowed to quarantine because of her negative test results, the CDC center found that the test was incorrectly labeled. The results attributed to the released patient had never been tested. After the defect was discovered, the patient was returned to Marine Corps Air Station Quarantine in Miramar, California.

“The problem was that the test was not carried out when we thought it would,” said Dr. CDC’s Christopher Braden at a press conference on Tuesday. “Let me put this to bed. The test is accurate.”

Countries where COVID-19 has been confirmed.

Statista

Officials said the risk of the patient infecting others was low.

COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, shows symptoms that are compatible with a respiratory infection. Shortness of breath, cough and fever can manifest in infected people within 2 to 14 days after the first exposure.