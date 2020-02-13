China has named an official known for crossing the roofs of churches to lead the office overseeing Hong Kong in the biggest turmoil so far after months of unrest.

Xia Baolong, 67, vice-president of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will replace Zhang Xiaoming as director of the Hong Kong & Macau Affairs Office, the State Council said Thursday. Zhang becomes vice director, it said. Xia is a former close assistant to President Xi Jinping and served as Chief of the Communist Party of Zhejiang Province during the crackdown on Christian churches.

The installation of Xia follows the appointment of Luo Huining last month as head of the Chinese Liaison Office in Hong Kong. The choice of Luo, a communist party framework known for carrying out the anti-corruption campaign of Xi, was seen as a signal of Beijing’s intention to restore order in Hong Kong after months of violent unrest against China’s grip on the city.

“The rescheduling at this interesting moment may point to Xi Jinping’s deep distrust of the former faction dealing with Hong Kong affairs,” said Sonny Lo, a Hong Kong academic and political commentator.

“It is clear that Xi Jinping wants to have a clear picture of the situation in Hong Kong – that is the most important point,” Lo added. “We will probably see some adjustment in Chinese policy towards Hong Kong.”

Under pressure

The rare appointment of such a senior official may indicate a permanent review of the way in which Beijing manages the former British colony. The Communist Party issued a communique at the end of last year to signal a larger intervention, from education in Hong Kong to how the city chooses its leader.

The pressure from Xia in 2014 and 2015 to break off crosses on the roofs of churches in the eastern Zhejiang province was widely criticized by the international community. He was then appointed to a leadership role at the CPPCC, the country’s political advisory body and a position that is usually seen as a transition to retirement for senior leaders.

The government of Hong Kong, which has endured months of mass protests, is now confronted with deeper public mistrust over the treatment of the spread of a corona virus outbreak on the mainland that led to operations on surgical masks and toilet paper and local schools until March. Chief Executive Carrie Lam is under pressure from some groups, including health workers, to completely close the border with China.

Although it stopped, the main checkpoints are largely closed, including the ferry terminal connecting Hong Kong and Macau. The gaming hub has since been forced to temporarily close its casinos.

The appointment of Xia was due to the fact that a large part of the world was aimed at replacing senior officials in China in the virus-affected Hubei. On Thursday, China also announced the replacement of Jiang Chaoliang, the party’s Hubei secretary, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

–With the help of Li Liu and Dandan Li.

